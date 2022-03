It’s true: You can come home again, at least for Albert Pujols and the St. Louis Cardinals. According to Derrick Goold of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Cardinals and Pujols are finalizing a deal that would reunite the future Hall of Famer with the team that he was best with on a one-year deal. The deal will be worth $2.5 million, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO