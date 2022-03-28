ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Two arrested on gun charges in Hattiesburg

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 1 day ago

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Two teenagers were charged with weapon-related charges on Sunday, March 27.

Hattiesburg police responded to a disturbance around 10:15 p.m. on McInnis Loop. Two people were arrested shortly after.

Over 40 guns stolen from Perry Co. store, 7 arrested

A 16-year-old was charged with possession of a stolen weapon and carrying a deadly weapon while concealed. He also had an active warrant out of another jurisdiction. He was booked into the Forrest County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police also charged Camron Jones, 18, with carrying a deadly weapon while concealed. He was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IbF4Z_0es37xUU00
    Camron Jones, (Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Department).
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uMCEE_0es37xUU00
    (Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Department).
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01lJfr_0es37xUU00
    (Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Department).

Both weapons were seized in the arrests.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Woman wanted for shoplifting in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are working to find a woman in connection to a felony shoplifting incident. Police said the woman stole $1,543.99 worth of perfume/cologne from a business on Saturday, March 12 around 6:45 p.m. If anyone has any information about the suspect, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Man wanted in connection to Hattiesburg house burglary

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are working to find a man who is wanted in connection to a house burglary that happened on Monday, February 14. Police said Clifton Walton Jr., 21, is wanted for questioning in a home burglary case that occurred on Ross Boulevard. Anyone with information about Walton’s location can call […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Man, woman arrested in Pike County on multiple charges

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested two suspects on Wednesday, March 23 after receiving calls of suspicious activity on Boyanton Road. A witness stated they saw a man and a woman trespassing at an unoccupied camp. They were later seen leaving on a golf cart carrying away items. According to deputies, the […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hattiesburg, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Hattiesburg, MS
Crime & Safety
Neshoba Democrat

2 charged in high-speed casino chase

Two people have been charged in a high-speed chase into Leake County that inured two Sheriff’s deputies last month, the authorities said. Angela Whitehead, 30, of 4160 New Hope Road, Lexington, was arrested and charged with felony pursuit, DUI, two counts of aggravated assault of a police officer, reckless driving, failure to yield to blue lights, improper passing and possession of marijuana in a a vehicle, officials said.
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Two men charged with Mississippi triple murder, but police say they don’t have the motive figured out yet

Two Mississippi men have been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting deaths of three men in October. The Meridian Police Department announced Thursday that officers had arrested 20-year-old Jyquan Radcliff and 24-year-old Tavion Radcliff. The Meridian Star reports the men are charged with capital murder and aggravated assault...
MERIDIAN, MS
WJTV 12

Man killed, 3-year-old shot in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection to a shooting that happened on Friday, March 18. A caller told deputies her 3-year-old grandson had been shot in the foot and her daughter’s boyfriend, Quran Wells, had been shot in his back […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Jones County burglary suspect caught eating hotdog during break-in

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies arrested the man accused of burglarizing the Myrick Concession Stand at the Myrick Community Center. Investigators said Caleb Smith, 31, was stealing food items from the concession stand. He was allegedly eating a hot dog when he was confronted by deputies. Smith was taken to the Jones […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camron
WJTV 12

Two arrested for felony drug charges in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men were arrested for felony drug charges in Pike County on Wednesday, March 16. Agents with the Pike County Narcotics Division pulled Hosea Walker and Frank Dion Lambert over for a traffic stop on Highway 98 East for improper equipment. Agents said they found illegal narcotics during the stop. […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Police#Perry Co
WJTV 12

Canton man wanted for escaping from Ridgeland police custody

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland police are working to find a man who escaped from police custody on Thursday, March 24. Police said they arrested Anterrion Terynn Robinson, 26, of Canton, around 2:00 p.m. on Thursday. He was arrested on outstanding arrest warrants for aggravated assault. According to investigators, Robinson was taken to the Criminal […]
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Woman dies, man injured in I-55 crash in Hinds County

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Brookhaven woman died and a Magee man was injured in a car crash on I-55 in Hinds County on Monday, March 21. The crash happened after 9:00 a.m. Investigators with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said Jerry Hammond, 44, was driving northbound on I-55 when his 2007 Saturn Ion […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WJTV 12

Former Hattiesburg Police Chief dies

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) is mourning the loss of former Police Chief Frazier Bolton. Bolton was the second Black police chief in the City of Hattiesburg. He served from 2007 to 2015. “On behalf of the Hattiesburg Police Department, we want to send out sincerest condolences to the Bolton family, […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WREG

Suspect in deadly Whitehaven shooting captured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After months on the run, a man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a deadly shooting. Darrell Anderson is charged with facilitation first-degree murder from an incident that happened in Whitehaven on August 13, 2021. Police said they were called out to a barbershop on Holmes and found a man lying in […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WAPT

Two found dead in Jackson neighborhood

JACKSON, Miss. — Two people were found dead in a Jackson neighborhood. JPD found the bodies around 8:30 p.m. Monday on Locksley Drive at Forest Avenue. Police said after shots were reportedly fired in the avenue, they responded and saw a white car in the street with the passenger door open.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy