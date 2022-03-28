Two arrested on gun charges in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Two teenagers were charged with weapon-related charges on Sunday, March 27.
Hattiesburg police responded to a disturbance around 10:15 p.m. on McInnis Loop. Two people were arrested shortly after.
A 16-year-old was charged with possession of a stolen weapon and carrying a deadly weapon while concealed. He also had an active warrant out of another jurisdiction. He was booked into the Forrest County Juvenile Detention Center.
Police also charged Camron Jones, 18, with carrying a deadly weapon while concealed. He was booked into the Forrest County Jail.
