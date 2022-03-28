Boston Celtics center Robert Williams out with torn meniscus, according to report

Click here to read the full article. The biggest TV draw of the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament was knocked out of contention Sunday, but fortunately for Turner Sports, the most-eyeballed team of the last quarter century is suiting up for the Final Four. According to Nielsen live-plus-same-day data, the end of the Saint Peter’s Cinderella story effectively took the tourney’s top TV performer out of the mix. Through the Peacocks’ 69-49 loss to North Carolina in the Elite Eight, the Jersey Jesuits averaged 8.98 million viewers per game, topping also-ran Duke (8.32 million) by a not-inconsiderable margin. While the...

NFL ・ 26 MINUTES AGO