NBA

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams out with torn meniscus, according to report

WCVB
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON — Boston Celtics center Robert Williams suffered a meniscus tear in his left knee in Boston’s game against the Timberwolves, according to ESPN. Williams...

www.wcvb.com

The Spun

Look: Cowboys Star Pushing For Blockbuster Trade

The Dallas Cowboys have a hole at the wide receiver position, as they traded Pro Bowler Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns this offseason. One Cowboys star has an idea on how to fill that hole. Dallas’ star defensive back, Trevon Diggs, took to Twitter on Saturday with his suggestion....
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Reportedly Makes Decision On Sam Ponder

ESPN has made a decision on longtime employee Sam Ponder. Ponder will reportedly make a total of a little more than $3 million over the next three years. The 36-year-old will continue her work on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown and provide extra coverage for the NFL Draft. “NEWSLETTER+: ESPN...
NFL
Sportico

Saint Peter’s Shook Up March Madness, But Duke-UNC Will Be Seismic

Click here to read the full article. The biggest TV draw of the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament was knocked out of contention Sunday, but fortunately for Turner Sports, the most-eyeballed team of the last quarter century is suiting up for the Final Four. According to Nielsen live-plus-same-day data, the end of the Saint Peter’s Cinderella story effectively took the tourney’s top TV performer out of the mix. Through the Peacocks’ 69-49 loss to North Carolina in the Elite Eight, the Jersey Jesuits averaged 8.98 million viewers per game, topping also-ran Duke (8.32 million) by a not-inconsiderable margin. While the...
NFL

