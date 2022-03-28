ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ricky Gervais appears to comment on Will Smith Oscars drama as he shares The Office joke about alopecia

By Isobel Lewis
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D4son_0es37jNY00

Ricky Gervais has appeared to respond to Will Smith hitting Chris Rock in the face during the 2022 Oscars .

During Sunday (27 March) night’s ceremony, Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith , while he was presenting an award.

“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2 , can’t wait to see you,” Rock said, seemingly in reference to Pinkett Smith’s shaved head.

Last year, Pinkett Smith announced she had shaved her head after being diagnosed with alopecia.

On Monday (28 March), Gervais retweeted a video shared by the official David Brent account.

The clip, taken from an episode of The Office , showed his character saying: “Particularly for his wife. And she’s got alopecia. So... not a happy homelife.”

The clip has since been retweeted more than 3,000 times.

Gervais famously hosted the Golden Globes five times, during which he became known for roasting celebrities to their faces.

As the action at the Oscars unfolded on screen, Gervais answered a series of tweets from fans about how he would have opened the show, had he been presenting.

“I’d start with ‘Hello. I hope this show helps cheer up the ordinary people watching at home. If you’re unemployed for example, take some comfort in the fact that even if you had a job, your salary probably wouldn’t be as much as the goody bag all the actors have just been given,’” he tweeted.

“‘I’m proud to announce that this is the most diverse and progressive Oscars ever. Looking out I see people from all walks of life. Every demographic under the sun. Except poor people, obviously. F*** them.’”

Asked what he would finish with, the comedian replied: “My career.”

Find the full list of 2022 Oscar winners here . See the latest updates and reactions from the dramatic ceremony here , and read about the biggest talking points here .

