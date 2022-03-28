ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

A first look at the new Iris Apfel x H&M collaboration

By Joanna Whitehead
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=078KJq_0es37gjN00

Fashion icon and advocate for senior style Iris Apfel has collaborated on a new line with H&M .

The “playfully over-the-top” collection “celebrates a century of personal style” and marks the 100th birthday of the beloved tastemaker.

Created to honour Apfel’s “unwavering independence and original sense of style”, the collaboration features a mixture of textures, patterns and cuts for all ages.

Key garments include a jacquard suit with pea-pod embroidery and pearl peas, a voluminous frilled tulle jacket, and a flouncy tiered skirt and blouse set in a stunning iris flower print.

Reflecting Apfel’s own personal style, the palette is predictably vivid and fabulous, with canary yellow, emerald green, sunset orange and vivid turquoise bringing a welcome injection of colour of proceedings.

A selection of jewellery and accessories will also be available for purchase to complement the garments which are inspired by plants, animals and “treasures from another world”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TTL32_0es37gjN00

The 99-year-old fashionista said: “I think H&M is fabulous and is an absolute pioneer in its field – which I love! I love doing high style at affordable prices, which H&M has mastered!”

Ann-Sofie Johansson, creative advisor at H&M Womenswear, said: “H&M was drawn to work with Iris because of her famously eclectic taste and her influence within the fashion community.

“She epitomises personal style – a style that is both beautifully flamboyant and eclectic as well as totally ageless. She shows what fashion is all about: it’s a means of expressing yourself, who you are or want to be and a way to have fun. She’s a true inspiration!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dcfk8_0es37gjN00

Famed for her short white hair, oversized spectacles and stacks of jewellery, Apfel was signed to one of the world’s most prominent modelling agencies, IMG, in 2019 at the age of 97 .

And in 2005 she became the first living person, who was not a designer, to have her clothing and accessories exhibited at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, in an exhibition titled “ Rara Avis (Rare Bird): The Irreverent Iris Apfel .”

“I don’t think a number should make any difference and make you stop working,” she said in 2019.

“I think retirement is a fate worse than death. I love to work, and love my work.

“I feel sorry for people who don’t like what they do. I do it now to the exclusion of everything else. I meet interesting, creative people, my juices flow and I really have a fine time.”

The Iris Apfel x H&M collection will launch on hm.com and in select stores on 31 March.

Comments / 0

Related
Harper's Bazaar

How to Wear Spring’s Biggest Shoe Trends

With spring less than a month away, it's time to start shedding those heavy coats, knits, and boots in favor of lighter-weight dresses, breezy tops, and easy footwear. When devising new ensembles, start from the ground up with three of spring's biggest shoe trends. Among our favorites are '90s-inspired square-toe mules, sleek and timeless loafers, and thick-soled sandals that effortlessly transition from the city to the coast—all are available from Sam Edelman. Each one is not solely for trend's sake; these leading shoe looks boast versatility and will stand the test of time in your wardrobe. Here, discover three outfits to kickstart your spring style.
APPAREL
WWD

Tanya Taylor Launches Spring Capsule for Neiman Marcus

Click here to read the full article. New York designer Tanya Taylor has unveiled an exclusive, limited-edition spring ready-to-wear capsule for Neiman Marcus. “This collection is designed for a woman who loves color, has confidence with her personal style, and is excited to mix a sporty and artful attitude for spring,” Taylor said.More from WWD6 Headlines that Captivated the Retail Industry in 2019CEO Talks: Michael Kliger, president, mytheresa.comNeiman Marcus Beverly Hills Completes Major Remodel Comprised of six pieces, priced $245 to $565, the capsule offers the designer’s elevated, colorful elan, inspired by her floral-adorned spring collection. Styles include a crop top, off-the-shoulder top, full-length skirt, poplin shirting, a textured jumpsuit and slim knit dress in the brand’s signature prints, fabrications (sporty knit jacquard and viscose compact knitwear) and techniques (including hand-beaded embroideries).
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Refinery29

Flat Shoes Are Back! Here Are 5 Styles We’re Wearing This Autumn

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page. For some, the high heel is a tool...
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Iris Apfel
People

Amazon Shoppers Are Demanding More Colors of This 'High Quality and Comfortable' $30 Maxi Dress

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Spring cleaning? No, thank you — instead, take this time to spice up your wardrobe with new staples that can help you transition from season to season. We're thinking of a simple maxi dress that's easy to dress up and down with things you already have in your closet.
SHOPPING
sneakernews.com

The Nike Vapormax Flyknit 2021 Gets Wild With Leopard Prints

While no longer the newest partly-recycled proposition from the Swoosh, the Nike VaporMax Flyknit 2021 continues to win over countless consumers for its comfort and eco-consciousness. Recently, the lifestyle-focused silhouette appeared in a classic mix of “Black” and crimson tones, complete with leopard print detailing around the heel. The shoes...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#H M#Fashion Design#H M Womenswear
Harper's Bazaar

The French Manicure Is Back—but with a Twist

You don't even need to see the fall 2022 runways to know that Y2K style is back—in full force. And though we'll always live for the smudged liner and shimmery chain-mail dresses of 2000s-era parties past, there's one early-aughts statement look that continues to maintain its relevancy time and time again: the French manicure. Typically designed with a neutral base and white, half-moon accent shape on each fingernail, the traditional French manicure serves as an easy way to dip one's toe into the idea of nail art without fully diving into the deep end. Now in 2022, this classic manicure is officially getting an upgrade.
SKIN CARE
hotnewhiphop.com

Adidas x Balenciaga Triple S Collab Surfaces Online: First Look

When Kanye West started the dad shoe trend a few years ago, one sneaker that emerged was none other than the Balenciaga Triple S. To this day, the Triple S is one of the most popular high-end designer shoes of all time, and it continues to get new colorways. In fact, it even appears as though Balenciaga will be teaming up with Adidas for a brand new collaboration on the infamous sneaker.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Take a First Look at the Stüssy x Converse Chuck 70 Hi

According to leaked imagery, we now have a first look at the Stüssy x Converse Chuck 70 Hi. Expected to add to the streetwear imprint’s recent collaborative releases, the upcoming team-up is a reimagination of the classic footwear model. Although not much has been revealed, the Stüssy x...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Golf.com

FIRST LOOK: Srixon and Asics collaborate on Gel-Kayano Ace golf shoes

Asics has been in the golf shoe game for a few years now, and via a unique collab with Srixon, it has churned out several different golf shoe models that promise running shoe-like comfort and performance. Better-resembling kicks made for logging miles on the pavement, the trail or depending on...
APPAREL
Apartment Therapy

This Creative Director’s Historic Live/Work Loft Is Minimal, Postmodern, and Cool

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Name: Victoria Ashley, founder and creative director of Laundry Day. Victoria Ashley is the founder and creative director of Laundry Day, a Canada-based, design-forward glassware and smoking accessories brand. And the life/work loft she rents in Victoria is proof of her passion for intentionally designed objects; every piece of furniture and decor in her home is storied and incredibly stylish.
HOME & GARDEN
Sourcing Journal

Why Secondhand Style Might Headline Festival Fashion This Year

Click here to read the full article. Festivals are set to return in a big way next month. Coachella will kick off Gen Z’s favorite season on April 15, with Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and the artist formerly known as Kanye West headlining three weekends of musical pyrotechnics lighting up Southern California’s Colorado Desert. Ticket holders are shelling out to see Doja Cat, Green Day, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby and Metallica take the stage at July’s Lollapalooza on the Chicago waterfront. Austin City Limits Music Festival has yet to announce its lineup but blocked off two weekends in October for...
APPAREL
homedit.com

Wood Coffee Table Designs to Define Your Style

A coffee table is an important focal point in any living room space. A wood coffee table in particular is a way to capitalize on the textural interest and timeless appeal of wood for this all-important piece of furniture. Wood is a versatile and durable material and can be created...
LIFESTYLE
Hypebae

Emeric Tchatchoua Embarks on a Soul Searching Journey With New 3.PARADIS Collection

With an introspective and thought-provoking Spring/Summer 2022 collection, Paris and Montreal-based label 3.PARADIS introduces a world of self-exploration and soul-searching with symbolic prints that speak volumes about the collection’s theme. Named “Let the Wind Blow Back,” the series was conceived from the creative mind of founder Emeric Tchatchoua and features an expansive range of apparel from monogrammed jackets and hats to graphic sweatshirts and sweatpants, which recently arrived in-stores and online at the luxury Canadian retailer, Holt Renfrew.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Her Aesthetic May Be Playful, But Tracy Reese Is Quite Serious About Sustainability

Click here to read the full article. For decades, Tracy Reese was a fixture on the New York fashion scene, turning out ready-to-wear collections under her namesake label that embraced color, prints and femininity. Today, the city and the brand may be different — she returned home to Detroit in 2018 and subsequently launched the slow-fashion Hope for Flowers label — but Reese’s vivid aesthetic remains unchanged. This spring, she’s bringing that design vision to the Hope for Flowers x Naturalizer shoe collaboration that launches April 15. The collection includes nine styles including flats, espadrilles and kitten heels, featuring scarlet red, sapphire blue...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

The Independent

571K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy