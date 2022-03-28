ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Trump news - live: Ex-president accused of ‘obvious illegality’ in January 6 legal setback

By Maroosha Muzaffar and Andrew Naughtie
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JDJH7_0es37fqe00

The 6 January select committee has won access to a cache of emails withheld from its inquiry by John Eastman, the lawyer who penned an infamous memo outlining a plan for Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 election in Donald Trump ’s favour.

In a scathing opinion, the judge hearing the case wrote that “Dr Eastman and President Trump launched a campaign to overturn a democratic election, an action unprecedented in American history” – and that “If Dr Eastman and President Trump’s plan had worked, it would have permanently ended the peaceful transition of power, undermining American democracy and the Constitution. If the country does not commit to investigating and pursuing accountability for those responsible, the Court fears January 6 will repeat itself.”

“The illegality of the plan was obvious,” Judge David Carter wrote of Mr Trump and lawyer John Eastman’s proposal to have then-Vice President Mike Pence determine the results of the election.

The news comes as the select committee prepares to vote tonight on referring Trump aides Dan Scavino and Peter Navarro to the House of Representatives for contempt of Congress.

President Joe Biden has turned down the two men’s attempts to resist the panel’s subpoenas by asserting executive privilege, a claim that has failed numerous subpoenaed witnesses already. According to a report released by the committee on Sunday evening, Mr Biden “determined that an assertion of executive privilege is not in the national interest, and therefore is not justified”.

Comments / 1

Check out more stories from
The Independent
The Independent

572K+

Followers

189K+

Posts

260M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Peter Navarro
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pence
Fox News

MSNBC guest falsely claims Trump was 'installed' as president

Left-wing writer Sarah Kendzior is falsely claiming former President Donald Trump was "installed" as president of the United States, rather than being duly-elected by defeating Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. Kendzior made the claim during a Saturday appearance on MSNBC's "The Cross Connection," arguing Trump's purpose was to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Privilege#Illegality#American#Court
SFGate

Trump signals he would pick a running mate other than Pence in 2024

Former president Donald Trump has signaled that if he makes another White House bid in 2024, he would choose a running mate other than former vice president Mike Pence. "I don't think the people would accept it," Trump told the Washington Examiner during an interview Tuesday night in which he called Pence a "really fine person" but renewed his grievances about Pence's refusal to attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election results during Congress's counting of electoral college votes.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Radar Online.com

Hundreds Of Vladimir Putin's Russian Soldiers 'Refuse To Fight,' Storm Off Combat Zone With 70 Units Of Equipment

Hundreds of soldiers in Vladimir Putin's Russian army have reportedly stormed off their combat zones with their equipment after refusing to obey an order. According to the Daily Star, Russian soldiers walked away with 70 units of equipment in the north-eastern city of Sumy. Pravda.com reports the number of soldiers that declined the order and left is 300.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Axios

Jan. 6 panel to start contempt proceedings for ex-Trump aides

The Jan. 6 select committee on Thursday announced plans to consider recommending former Trump administration officials Dan Scavino and Peter Navarro be held in contempt of Congress. Why it matters: This will be the fourth time the committee has met to consider such a recommendation, a measure they turn to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Clarence Thomas' wife Ginni 'urged Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows to overturn the election' and wanted Sidney Powell to be the face of the legal team, series of text messages sent between the election and January 6 show

The wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas pushed 2020 election fraud conspiracy theories in dozens of text messages with ex-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, reports revealed on Thursday. Conservative activist Virginia 'Ginni' Thomas urged Donald Trump's former aide to make controversial lawyer Sidney Powell the face of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Billionaire Russian oligarch sanctioned in UK complains he has to eat at home after credit cards blocked

A Russian oligarch hit with UK sanctions has complained about being confined to eating at his multimillion pound home in north London while living “practically under house arrest.”Ukrainian-born Mikhail Fridman, who in 2021 had a fortune of £9.3 billion, alleged he can no longer afford to dine out in restaurants after his credit cards were blocked by British authorities - instead being forced to take his meals at his large Victorian house in Highgate.In April 2016, The Times reported that he purchased the property, set on the northern edge of Hampstead Heath, for £65 million.Fridman told the daily Spanish newspaper...
ECONOMY
CBS News

Former national security adviser H.R. McMaster on "The Takeout" — 3/18/2022

On this week's edition of "The Takeout," H.R. McMaster, CBS News foreign policy and national security contributor, called for the early mitigation of the "humanitarian catastrophe" and the prevention of more deaths and refugees in Ukraine. Once the national security adviser to former President Donald Trump, McMaster told Major Garrett that President Biden and the U.S. should stop revealing where it draws the line in the fight against Russia and Vladimir Putin.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

572K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy