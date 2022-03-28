The Lord Bishop John Sentamu remembers Prince Philip

9 April will mark a year since the passing of the late Duke of Edinburgh, who died last spring aged 99. Ahead of the anniversary, the Royal Family will gather en masse next week to remember the life of its late patriarch at a Service of Thanksgiving. The occasion is particularly poignant as at his funeral last year, due to coronavirus restrictions, there were only 30 mourners in attendance, with many of his family members, friends and colleagues from the charities of which he was a patron unable to attend. Now, they can gather for the first time to celebrate his life, sharing memories together and paying respect to his decades-long service as the Queen’s Consort.

U.K. ・ 11 DAYS AGO