The Lord Bishop John Sentamu remembers Prince Philip

The Duke of Edinburgh will be honoured in a memorial at Westminster Abbey today, Tuesday 29 March.The Service of Thanksgiving will be attended by most senior members of the royal family, including the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke of York, the Princess Royal, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.Buckingham Palace has also confirmed the Queen will attend the memorial after recovering from a bout of Covid and struggling with mobility issues.Prince Philip, the Queen’s husband of 73 years, died on 9 April 2021 at Windsor Castle.Philip’s funeral at...
