The Lord Bishop John Sentamu remembers Prince Philip

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lord Bishop John Sentamu reminisces about his time spent with...

epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Philip Allegedly Threatened To Throw Monarch Out Of Car After Her Majesty Yelped For Duke's Fast Driving, Biographer Claims

Prince Philip didn't like Queen Elizabeth making noise while he was driving fast and threatened her. Queen Elizabeth II couldn't help but react when her late husband drove fast. However, Prince Philip didn't like his wife's reaction one time and allegedly threatened to put her out of the car, according to a royal biographer.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband Criticized For Skipping Prince Philip's Memorial But Attending Invictus Games In Netherlands

Prince Harry raised eyebrows after confirming that he would not attend Prince Philip's funeral. Prince Harry confirmed that he would not be returning to the United Kingdom this month, suggesting that he would not attend his grandfather Prince Philip's memorial service on March 29. However, several were not pleased with the announcement, with some slamming him for missing a family event but not the scheduled Invictus Games.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Shock: Camilla’s Husband Reportedly Received An Ultimatum From Prince Philip? Duke Of Edinburgh Wanted Son To Wed Princess Diana

Prince Philip reportedly gave Prince Charles an ultimatum to wed Princess Diana. Prince Philip used to be very fond of Princess Diana. In fact, the Duke of Edinburgh continued to favor the Princess of Wales over Camilla Parker Bowles even after Prince William and Prince Harry’s parents separated. And Prince Philip’s fondness for Princess Diana became evident early on.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Queen hosts two virtual audiences today and 'hopes to attend' Prince Philip memorial next week: Palace reveals details about Westminster Abbey service attended by royals and 500 guests on Tuesday

The Queen held a virtual audience today and hopes to attend a thanksgiving service to remember her late husband Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey next Tuesday despite her recent health issues, a Buckingham Palace source revealed today. Elizabeth II - currently in residence at Windsor Castle - appeared via a...
CELEBRITIES
John Sentamu
Prince Philip
TODAY.com

Queen Elizabeth pays tribute to Prince Philip in first public outing in 5 months

Queen Elizabeth II has made her first public outing in five months in order to pay tribute to the man she was married to for 73 years. The British monarch and other members of her family gathered together Tuesday at London’s Westminster Abbey for a memorial service in honor of Prince Philip, who died nearly one year ago, on April 9, 2021, at age 99.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince William Shock: Queen Elizabeth's Grandson And Future King 'Does Nothing' Unless Convinced Something Is Worthwhile, Royal Biographer Claims

Prince William only does something worthwhile and will not hesitate to skip unimportant events. Prince William and Kate Middleton's absence at the recently concluded 2022 BAFTAs received mixed reactions. The Duke of Cambridge, in particular, was criticized for missing the event when he has been the president of the academy since 2010. However, several netizens also defended him.
CELEBRITIES
townandcountrymag.com

A Look Inside Queen Elizabeth's Complicated Relationship With Prince Andrew

You don’t have to delve too far into the royal archives to find two images, taken only five months apart, that now seem to represent different eras. They both feature Prince Andrew. In the first photo, taken in June 2019, the Duke of York has stepped onto the balcony of Buckingham Palace with the royal family to watch a military flyover. The sun is shining, and the Windsors are resplendent in their glinting medals and millinery. Andrew stands tall in the red uniform of colonel of the Grenadier Guards.
CELEBRITIES
#Thanksgiving
Cosmopolitan

Rumor Has It Queen Elizabeth May Never Live at Buckingham Palace Again

Looks like Queen Elizabeth is fully done with Buckingham Palace. According to some shiny new intel from royal sources, Her Majesty is unlikely to ever permanently return to the royals' most famous home, and will instead chill out at Windsor Castle—where she's been living for the past two years since the pandemic started.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Prince Harry Will Visit Holland Despite Blowing Off Prince Philip's Service

Prince Harry recently announced his plans to attend Holland’s Invictus Games next month in a video posted to social media over the weekend, and although the royal seems excited for the games, some people are criticizing him for attending that event but not attending the upcoming memorial service for his grandfather Prince Philip.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Prince Andrew plans to attend Prince Philip service

The Duke of York will attend next week's thanksgiving service for Prince Philip, says his spokesperson. It will be Prince Andrew's first public appearance since the settlement of the civil sex assault case brought against him in the US by Virginia Giuffre. The service at Westminster Abbey will celebrate the...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Buckingham Palace Has Military-Style Op To Get Prince William's Grandmother To Prince Philip's Memorial Service

Buckingham Palace plans a military-style operation to get Queen Elizabeth to Philip's memorial. Queen Elizabeth II has canceled several engagements in the past weeks and there are fears that she may cancel her attendance at Prince Philip's memorial service. However, Buckingham Palace is allegedly planning a "military-style" operation to get her to her late husband's upcoming Thanksgiving while keeping her from the paparazzi.
U.K.
People

Kate Middleton and Prince William Echo Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip on Final Outing in Jamaica

Kate Middleton and Prince William are channeling Queen Elizabeth's first visit to Jamaica in 1953. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for their final morning in the island country on Thursday. For the first and last stop of the second leg of their eight-day tour, they attended a special military parade for service members from across the Caribbean who recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy's Officer Training Program.
WORLD
tatler.com

The Queen is expected to attend Prince Philip’s Westminster Abbey memorial service

9 April will mark a year since the passing of the late Duke of Edinburgh, who died last spring aged 99. Ahead of the anniversary, the Royal Family will gather en masse next week to remember the life of its late patriarch at a Service of Thanksgiving. The occasion is particularly poignant as at his funeral last year, due to coronavirus restrictions, there were only 30 mourners in attendance, with many of his family members, friends and colleagues from the charities of which he was a patron unable to attend. Now, they can gather for the first time to celebrate his life, sharing memories together and paying respect to his decades-long service as the Queen’s Consort.
U.K.
ohmymag.co.uk

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh's memorial service: Who will attend?

The Duke of York will attend his father Prince Philip’s memorial service at Westminster Abbey on March 29, according to the Press Association. It will be Prince Andrew’s first public appearance since the out-of-court settlement – revealed in court documents in mid-February – was made with his accuser Virginia Giuffre.
U.K.
The Independent

How Prince Philip and the Queen met: The story of a royal relationship

On Tuesday morning, the Queen and other senior members of the royal family will gather at Westminster Abbey for Prince Philip’s memorial service.The Duke of Edinburgh and the monarch were married for 73 years until his death in April last year.His funeral was attended by just 30 guests due to Covid-19 restrictions, with photographs from inside St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle showing the Queen sitting alone for the duration of the service.Today’s event will mark the monarch’s first public appearance outside of her own residences this year.Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Princess Royal, Prince William, the Duchess...
U.K.
The Independent

Prince Philip: A life in pictures from 1921-2021

The Duke of Edinburgh will be honoured in a memorial at Westminster Abbey today, Tuesday 29 March.The Service of Thanksgiving will be attended by most senior members of the royal family, including the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke of York, the Princess Royal, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.Buckingham Palace has also confirmed the Queen will attend the memorial after recovering from a bout of Covid and struggling with mobility issues.Prince Philip, the Queen’s husband of 73 years, died on 9 April 2021 at Windsor Castle.Philip’s funeral at...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Philip Shock: Queen Elizabeth's Husband Allegedly Furious At Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 'Lack Of Respect'

Prince Philip was very angry about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepping back from royal duties. Prince Philip was furious and "spitting blood" after reading Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's plan to step back from their royal duties on Instagram. Queen Elizabeth II's husband immediately went to her to release his anger, a report says.
CELEBRITIES

