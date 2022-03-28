ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson makes major impression on top Georgia LB, mother

By Sam Neumann
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 1 day ago

Clemson made a huge impression recently while playing host to one of the nation’s top young linebacker prospects, who hails from the Peach State.

Buford (Ga.) linebacker Jadon Perlotte —  a 6-foot-4, 200-pound freshman in the 2025 class — made his return visit to campus on Saturday, March 12 for the Tigers’ underclassmen day.

“I loved it,” Perlotte said of his Clemson visit. “My mom loved it. She really wants me to go there.”

What did Perlotte hear from Clemson’s coaching staff while he was on campus?

“The coaching staff showed a lot of love,” he said. “They recognized me when I came in there and interacted with me the whole time I was there. They want me to keep working and they want me to come to play up there.”

“My favorite part of (the visit) was interacting with all the coaches,” Perlotte continued. “Them showing that much love to me shows me that they really want me there.”

This wasn’t Perlotte’s first time on campus. He participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp this past summer and even as a rising freshman was moved to the top group with rising seniors and juniors. According to Perlotte, the coaches told him at the time that they really liked what they saw from him and just to keep working.

“Clemson’s a school that I would want to go to,” he said. “My mom loved it. She loved how Dabo Swinney is and how he views his players.”

While he was on campus, Perlotte spent his time around Clemson’s linebackers and Wesley Goodwin. He indicated that his position at the next level would be as a WILL (weakside) linebacker.

“I’ve been talking to Coach Goodwin,” Perlotte said of Clemson’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. “I really love that coach. I feel like he’s doing a good job with his linebackers. “They looked really good while I was out there watching practice. He always makes his players work hard. I ain’t seen known of them jogging around, they were all running to the ball.

“I feel like the way I’m built and how I play is very similar to how they do it,” he said. “All their linebackers look just like how I play.”

As for Perlotte and his game, he describes himself as a player, who can play anywhere and anything. He can play safety, he can play inside or outside linebacker and he can rush the quarterback.

He’s heard a lot of people compare him to former Clemson standout Isaiah Simmons.

“Like Coach Goodwin told me (a couple of weeks ago), he said Barrett Carter is that linebacker, who can play inside, outside and rush the quarterback,” Perlotte said. “He said Barrett can play anywhere. That’s kind of how I base myself on. I play Will, I cover people. I can do whatever you want me to.”

Perlotte feels like his freshman season went pretty well. Every time he made it into a varsity game, he made plays. Perlotte was behind two Division 1 commits — Michigan State and Kansas State — so that played a factor in why he didn’t see the field as much.

Right now, Perlotte is training as a defensive back and working on his speed and footwork, so he can play any position that his high school wants him to.

As far as his recruitment is concerned, Perlotte visited Georgia on Saturday, March. 19 and is planning on taking visits to the University of Miami and the University of Oklahoma as well.

