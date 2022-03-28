ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Televisa Launches Streaming News Service N Más (EXCLUSIVE)

By Anna Marie de la Fuente
Variety
Variety
 1 day ago
Mexico’s top broadcaster Televisa has launched N Más (“N+”), a brand-new online news service, in its continued bid to consolidate its digital properties for the streaming era.

To be available worldwide over the internet, social media, its upcoming ViX platform and the N Más site ( www.nmas.com.mx ), the umbrella brand N Más will encompass Televisa’s Noticieros news service, streaming channel N Más Media, the newscasts of its flagship station, Canal 2 Las Estrellas, its cable/broadcast channel FOROtv, and newscasts from its local stations.

In addition, N Más launches two new divisions: documentary N Más Docs, headed by Marijean Kushfe, and investigative journalism, N Más Focus, led by Omar Sánchez de Tagle.

Leading the charge is Daniel Badía as general manager, the current head of Noticieros Televisa, and a seasoned team made up of Otoniel Ochoa, operations director; Amador Narcia, information director; Yolanda Ocampo, content director; Diego Carvajal, digital director and Gustavo Torres, director of technology.

They lead more than 1,600 journalists, producers and technicians with the capacity to produce more than 44,000 hours of content per year and 120 live programs daily, according to Televisa.

Recognizing that “today’s audiences are looking for new formats, new themes and new platforms to incorporate into their daily decision-making,” Badía pointed to Televisa’s vast decades-long experience in producing Spanish-language news content.

“With this proposal – which combines experience and innovation – we will consolidate the most important information offer in Spanish to maintain and grow our audiences. We seek to give you the information in order for you to make informed decisions,” he said.

“I thank Messrs. Emilio Azcárraga, Alfonso de Angoitia and Bernardo Gómez for their support in consolidating this great team of professionals and, of course, for the trust they have placed in me to lead this innovative project, he added.

Keys news programs will include Televisa’s news shows throughout the day as well as informative talk shows led by “En Todo Caso,” hosted by Fernando Caso; “Punto y Contrapunto,” with host Mariana Hernandez addressesing political-social issues that dominate the current national and international conversation; and “1.5 Grados Para Salvar al Planeta,” which has investigative journalists and scientists explore and discuss solutions for climate change, led by Iván Carrillo.

The launch of N Más comes in the wake of the unveiling of ViX, the new umbrella brand for the global streaming businesses of TelevisaUnivision , the recently formed Spanish-language media powerhouse, slated to launch March 31.

Its premium, subscription-based offer, ViX Plus (Vix+), is expected to launch by June or July. Meanwhile, it has been forging a slew of first-look content deals with prominent Spanish-language producers in the run-up to its launch, led by Salma Hayek’s Ventanarosa Productions and Eugenio Derbez and Ben Odell’s 3Pas Studios as well as with Mario Vargas Llosa, Santiago Limón and Propagate’s Ben Silverman.

In addition, Selena Gomez will produce an original docu-series for ViX Plus. Lemon Films has agreed to produce four shows for the upcoming service, which will include a feature film, a reality show and two fiction series. Furthermore, Colombia’s Dynamo and Mediacrest are rebooting horror series “La Hora Marcada” and Spain’s The Mediapro Studio has agreed to a multi-title deal.

