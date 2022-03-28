Nikki Fried Speaks At Pride Festival, Says DeSantis "Trying To Divide Us"

Photo: iStockphoto

Thirty same-sex couples were married in Lake Worth Beach on Sunday.

The mass wedding was the finale of the weekend Pride Festival, hosted by the Compass LGBTQ+ Community Center, which included a parade and speeches about gay and transgender rights from local and state officials.

The recently passed Parental Rights in Education bill was brought up by public officials including Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who's running for governor.

She told the crowd that Governor DeSantis was "trying to divide us."

The bill, which is expected to get the governor's signature, prohibits classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.