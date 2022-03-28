ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Worth, FL

Nikki Fried Speaks At Pride Festival, Says DeSantis "Trying To Divide Us"

By Joel Malkin
NewsRadio WFLA
 1 day ago
Photo: iStockphoto

Thirty same-sex couples were married in Lake Worth Beach on Sunday.

The mass wedding was the finale of the weekend Pride Festival, hosted by the Compass LGBTQ+ Community Center, which included a parade and speeches about gay and transgender rights from local and state officials.

The recently passed Parental Rights in Education bill was brought up by public officials including Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who's running for governor.

She told the crowd that Governor DeSantis was "trying to divide us."

The bill, which is expected to get the governor's signature, prohibits classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.

Comments / 18

Luis Diaz
1d ago

It's true this not a subject that shouldn't even be considered till the age of 13 at best. it's has no business in the class room till the 7th grade or the age of 13.

Reply(2)
8
Angela Dia
19h ago

how ridiculous.. leave the kids alone. it's a teacher job to teach kids how to think for themselves. not to be a therapist

Reply
5
Quidprojoe
1d ago

Regardless of political orientation, any decent human should be shocked at the situation happening in schools

Reply(1)
4
 

