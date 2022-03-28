Nicole Kidman Is Truly Giving Everything In A Strapless Armani Privé Gown At The Oscars—It's On Another Level!

Shutterstock

Nicole Kidman brought chic Hollywood glamour to the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 27th. The 54-year-old actress was nominated in the ‘Best Actress in a Leading Role’ category for her remarkable portrayal of late comedienne Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos, so we were confident that she would bring her sartorial A-game as a nominee in one of the night’s biggest categories!

The Nine Perfect Strangers actress stunned in an elegant, custom Giorgio Armani Privé strapless silk bustier gown in the most mesmerizing light blue color, and accessorized with bold red nails, a statement red lip, and dazzling Harry Winston jewelry. Her hair was styled in a chic, effortless low bun, so as not to distract from the necklace or dramatic bustier detailing. The dress’s added peplum and embellished train were also greatly-appreciated albeit unexpected finishing touches.

It was touch and go for a while as the world wasn’t sure whether the Big Little Lies actress would be walking the Oscars red carpet or even attending the ceremony at all, as she was forced to skip many events earlier this year – including the BAFTAs and the Critics’ Choice Awards – due to a hamstring injury. However, we’re delighted that the doctors gave her the green light to attend the event, because we couldn’t imagine the ceremony without her or her Armani Privé gown!

Kidman has been gracing the Oscars red carpet since 1991, so her absence would have definitely been felt! She may not have won the golden statue last night, as it went to Jessica Chastain for her portrayal of Tammy Faye Bakker in The Eyes of Tammy Faye (Chastain’s first ever Oscar!) but she certainly reigned supreme on the red carpet.