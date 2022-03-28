ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Nicole Kidman Is Truly Giving Everything In A Strapless Armani Privé Gown At The Oscars—It's On Another Level!

By Maria Pierides
shefinds
shefinds
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U8vbA_0es37BYy00
Shutterstock

Nicole Kidman brought chic Hollywood glamour to the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 27th. The 54-year-old actress was nominated in the ‘Best Actress in a Leading Role’ category for her remarkable portrayal of late comedienne Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos, so we were confident that she would bring her sartorial A-game as a nominee in one of the night’s biggest categories!

The Nine Perfect Strangers actress stunned in an elegant, custom Giorgio Armani Privé strapless silk bustier gown in the most mesmerizing light blue color, and accessorized with bold red nails, a statement red lip, and dazzling Harry Winston jewelry. Her hair was styled in a chic, effortless low bun, so as not to distract from the necklace or dramatic bustier detailing. The dress’s added peplum and embellished train were also greatly-appreciated albeit unexpected finishing touches.

It was touch and go for a while as the world wasn’t sure whether the Big Little Lies actress would be walking the Oscars red carpet or even attending the ceremony at all, as she was forced to skip many events earlier this year – including the BAFTAs and the Critics’ Choice Awards – due to a hamstring injury. However, we’re delighted that the doctors gave her the green light to attend the event, because we couldn’t imagine the ceremony without her or her Armani Privé gown!

Kidman has been gracing the Oscars red carpet since 1991, so her absence would have definitely been felt! She may not have won the golden statue last night, as it went to Jessica Chastain for her portrayal of Tammy Faye Bakker in The Eyes of Tammy Faye (Chastain’s first ever Oscar!) but she certainly reigned supreme on the red carpet.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Lady Gaga Just Let It All Hang Out In A Low-Cut Sparkly Dress At The SAG Awards—She’s Never Looked Better!

We were right to eagerly await Lady Gaga’s 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards arrival, as the 35-year-old performer basically shut down the red carpet with her jaw-dropping appearance! The singer and actress was nominated in the ‘Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role’ category for her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci, so she undoubtedly had to make a bold statement with her outfit of choice!
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Fans Are Worried About Nicole Kidman's Health Status Following Red Carpet Absence—What Does This Mean For The Oscars?

Five-time-Oscar-nominee Nicole Kidman was noticeably absent from the annual Oscars nominees’ luncheon at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel in Los Angeles on Monday March 7th, and she was also missing at the BAFTAs and the Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday, March 13th. And now we know why! According to reports, the 54-year-old Being the Ricardos actress is recovering from a torn hamstring, and was under strict doctors’ orders to rest at home in Nashville!
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Kelly Ripa is Unrecognizable As She Dresses As Jessica Chastain’s Tammy Faye For Oscars Show

Give the Oscar to Kelly Ripa! The talk show host hilariously spoofs Tammy Faye Bakker with a red wig and fake eye lashes for this year’s ‘After Oscar Show.’. Kelly Ripa is celebrating one of the best performances in cinema this year at the upcoming Live with Kelly and Ryan After Oscar Show. The talk show host, 51, transformed into Tammy Faye Bakker, played by Oscar nominee Jessica Chastain, 44, in the The Eyes of Tammy Faye, in a clip from the show that airs March 28, the day after the 2022 Academy Awards. Kelly absolutely nails her impersonation as Tammy by rocking the iconic evangelist’s signature red curly hair, eye lashes, and makeup. The clip even starts off with Kelly belting out Tammy’s anthem “Jesus Keeps Takin’ Me Higher and Higher.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giorgio Armani
Person
Jessica Chastain
Person
Lucille Ball
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Harry Winston
Page Six

Nicole Kidman’s ‘reaction’ to Will Smith, Chris Rock happened hours before Oscars slap

Sorry to disappoint meme fans. Nicole Kidman went viral on social media on Sunday for a photo of what appeared to be her “reacting” to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. But as it turns out, the pic was snapped before the Oscars 2022 even began broadcasting. The Best Actress nominee, 54, was photographed sitting in her Armani Privé gown with her jaw dropped and eyes wide open while possibly beginning to emerge from her seat. While many fans assumed that Kidman was reacting to the slap, the photo was taken around 4:30 p.m. PT as guests were still taking their seats — a...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Go Full Hollywood Glam for 2022 Oscars

Nicole Kidman arrived at Sunday’s 94 annual Academy Awards ready to win! The actress, who is nominated for her role as Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos, stunned as she hit the carpet with husband Keith Urban. Kidman, 54, dazzled in a stunning Giorgio Armani Privé light blue silk...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#The Dolby Theater#Baftas
ETOnline.com

Jaden Smith Speaks Out After Dad Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock at Oscars

Jaden Smith is speaking out after his father, Will Smith's, show-stopping moment at the 2022 Oscars. Jaden took to Twitter after his dad won the Oscar for Best Actor, following the moment where he slapped comedian Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife, and Jaden's mother, Jada Pinkett Smith.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

The 13 Best Dressed at the 2022 Academy Awards

Click here to read the full article. The Academy Awards returned to the red carpet in full flurry and with that came the major fashion moments. The red carpet was dominated by the likes of Alana Haim in custom silver Louis Vuitton, Lupita Nyong’o in shimmering gold Prada and Jessica Chastain, glistening in Gucci. Here, see the best dressed from the 2022 Oscars.More from WWDCelebrities Wearing Red on the 2022 Oscars Red CarpetPhotos of the Best Men's Fashion Looks at the OscarsPhotos of the Best Oscars Red Carpet Dresses of All Time The 2022 Oscar Nominees are: Best Picture “Belfast” “CODA” “Don’t Look Up” “Drive My Car” “Dune” “King...
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Takes Off Her Makeup And Leaves Fans Speechless In New Instagram Video—Is She Real?!

Jennifer Lopez is clearly the best advert for her JLo Beauty products, as she just shared a video of herself using her highly-raved-about JLo Glow Serum – and the results definitely spoke for themselves! The 52-year-old singer and actress posted the video of herself applying her “old faithful” serum to her face, neck, décolletage, and even ears to her Instagram account on March 7th, and fans couldn’t get over how remarkable she looked without a single drop of makeup.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman Slays In Black Gown While Cuddling Up To Husband Keith Urban At SAG Awards

Nicole Kidman had the best accessory at the SAG Awards — her loving husband, Keith Urban!. Nicole Kidman looked absolutely stunning at the SAG Awards, where she was nominated for her role as Lucille Ball in Being The Ricardos in the category of Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture. Nicole was joined by her best accessory of all time — her husband, Keith Urban, who made sure to love up on the actress on the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kristen Stewart Exudes Hollywood Glamour In Slinky Gold Gown at Critics’ Choice Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Kristen Stewart made an elegant arrival at the 27th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday in LA. Stewart is nominated for Best Actress for her portrayal of Princess Diana in “Spencer.” The award-winning actress graced the red carpet in a slinky gold gown. Stewart exuded Hollywood glamour by coordinating the glittery form-fitting number with soft curls that were swept to the side of her face. To further elevate the moment, the “Charlie’s Angel’s” star added a sultry smoke eye and a rosy pink lip. To ensure that the focus would be on her dress,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Zendaya Just Wore Sheer Tights As Pants On Date Night With Tom Holland—Her Legs Won't Quit!

From sizzling red carpet looks to stylish Instagram shots, Zendaya, 25, is no stranger to a gorgeous, leggy ensemble. With her model height, the Euphoria actress stunned in a leg-baring LBD look while spotted on a date with her boyfriend Tom Holland, also 25. We love this chic, timeless and classy get-up! After all, what works better for date nights than a little black dress?
CELEBRITIES
People

Lady Gaga Goes All Out Glam in Plunging Ralph Lauren Gown at the 2022 BAFTA Awards

Lady Gaga brought her signature Gaga-level glam to the 2022 BAFTA Awards. Gaga, 35, who is nominated for Leading Actress for her role as Patrizia Reggiani in the Ridley Scott's murder drama House of Gucci, commanded the red carpet in head-turning style, wearing a custom dark emerald green Ralph Lauren Collection gown. According to the brand, the show-stopping design took more than 150 hours to craft by hand and required 50 meters of velvet and silk taffeta to make.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Lynda Carter, 70, Stuns As She Goes Barefoot On Red Carpet — Photos

70 and fabulous! Lynda Carter was simply glowing as she supported friend Diane von Furstenberg who was being honored with an award. No shoes, no problem! Lynda Carter, 70, didn’t let the lack of footwear stop her from looking phenomenal in Washington, D.C. on Friday, March 11. The Wonder Woman icon dazzled in a gorgeous sequin gown designed by friend Diane von Furstenberg, who was being honored with the Ruth Bader Ginsburg Women of Leadership Award at the Library of Congress. While Lynda likely arrived with some high heels on, she ditched them to pose for photographers at the soirée.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Salma Hayek, 55, Stuns In Hot Pink Curve-Hugging Gown With Sheer Gloves at SAG Awards

Salma Hayek lit up the SAG Awards red carpet in a hot pink gown that perfectly complemented her curves!. Salma Hayek looked incredible on the red carpet at the SAG Awards, as she attended on behalf of the nominated film House Of Gucci. The 55-year-old slayed in a hot pink gown and sheer gloves while walking the red carpet at the kick off to awards season! The dress was an asymmetrical halter top, that ruched at the chest and wrapped tightly around her waist. It then hinged up at her hips and hung like a cape down her back. Salma accessorized with sheer gloves that featured polka-dots and lots of diamonds on her rings and wrists. The Mexican star put her hair up in a messy-like ponytail and it was such a great choice for the elegant gown.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Rihanna's Oscars After-Party Dress Had a Totally Sheer, Bra-Baring Top

Following an eventful (to say the least) 94th Academy Awards last night, pretty much all of Hollywood came out to attend one of the several hot-ticketed soirées after two years of virtual awards shows, i.e., no after-parties. So, obviously Rihanna — practically at the epicenter of the current pop culture zeitgeist — received an invite to the star-studded, yet backlash-sparking, Beyoncé and Jay Z's post-Oscars bash.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
139K+
Followers
2K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy