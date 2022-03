BOULDER, Colo. — The edge of the NCAR Fire burn scar is about a quarter-mile away from homes in the Devil's Thumb neighborhood. "We recognized this as one of the areas that needed the most attention," Erin Doyle, a Wildfire Operations Specialist for Boulder Fire, said Monday. "Some gusts up to 50 miles per hour in the alignment with this drainage we are standing in, it kind of makes it a perfect storm for fire movement. I was very concerned for the houses on Stoney Hill."

BOULDER, CO ・ 19 HOURS AGO