The Gopher men's hockey team kept their postseason run alive with an OT win, the St. Cloud Norsemen opened the weekend series with a win in game one, and the Minnesota Timberwolves put the hurt on the Dallas Mavericks on Friday. The St. Cloud State University men's hockey team came up short against Quinnipiac and saw their NCAA Tournament run come to an end, and the Minnesota Twins fell to the Pirates in a Spring Training matchup. On Saturday, the SCSU baseball team will face Wayne State in a doubleheader, the Granite City Lumberjacks will take on the Northeast Generals in the semifinal round of the Fraser Cup Championship Tournament, and the Minnesota Wild will host the Blue Jackets.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO