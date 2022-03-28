ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

Florida officials fight back against rowdy spring breakers

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JPUTq_0es35ult00
Miami Beach Spring Break Curfew A group of women twerk on Washington Avenue early Saturday night before the midnight curfew imposed by the City of Miami Beach, Fla., Saturday March 26, 2022. Miami Beach officials have spent recent years trying to control the raucous crowds, public drinking and growing violence associated with the city's world-famous South Beach neighborhood during spring break. (Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via AP) (Pedro Portal)

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — (AP) — Rowdy spring break crowds have forced curfews and led some establishments to close their doors from Miami Beach to Florida's Panhandle.

Law enforcement officials in Bay County, Florida, said Sunday that they won't tolerate the bad behavior from spring breakers after a 21-year-old from Alabama was shot in the foot Sunday during a shooting in Panama City Beach.

”The crowd that has been here this weekend, there are no words that can describe the way they have behaved themselves, conducted themselves and the amount of laws they have broken,” Panama City Beach police Chief J.R. Talamantez said Sunday after the shooting. “We are doing the best to manage this situation.”

Police received word that the large crowd was out of control just before the shooting happened on Sunday afternoon. Six people were detained and officials said they could be charged with attempted murder related to that shooting.

Law enforcement consficated 75 guns, which they spread out on a table during a news conference on Monday in Panama City Beach.

Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said 161 people were booked into the county jail during a “difficult, trying and dangerous weekend. He noted that 78 of those arrested were from Alabama.

“Each one of these 75 illegal firearms represents a violent armed encounter with law enforcement," Ford said. “This weekend could have very well resulted in tragedy of a law enforcement loss of life, a citizen's loss of life and even a bad guy’s loss of life."

Some local nightclubs volunteered to close their doors on Sunday night, Panama City police Chief Mark Smith said.

Officials noted that most of those arrested were not typical “spring breakers."

“These are cimnials that came to our city and brought the guns with the intent to commit some type of act," Smith said.

In South Florida, raucous crowds, public drinking and growing violence associated with the city’s world-famous South Beach neighborhood led officials to impose a midnight curfew over the weekend. The action followed shootings that injured five people on South Beach last week.

The 10-block stretch of Ocean Drive known for art deco hotels, restaurants and bars lies between areas that cater to more affluent tourists, as well as locals. Many longtime residents have learned to treat spring break like a hurricane: Stay inside and hunker down until it’s over.

When asked about a possible curfew in Panama City Beach, Talamantez said “nothing is off the table." He said officials are evaluating the situation. Officials plan to meet again on Friday to address the issue.

“I know the citizens are frustrated. Trust me, we are frustrated too," Talamantez said. “The harsh reality is we cannot control who comes to town. But what we can control is what happens to you if you commit a crime in this town. We will hold you accountable."

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 7

Lynda W Walsingham
1d ago

immature children because that's what they are parents haven't taught them respect for nothing not themselves,or property or parents

Reply
5
Jessica Everett
1d ago

This group of individuals were not here for Spring break. They were here for freaknik

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘People are passing out’: 911 call describes moment Florida Spring Breakers overdosed

It was supposed to be a carefree Spring Break trip to South Florida for a group of college students, including cadets from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. The days of partying led to a mass overdosing where six people at a house party were hospitalized after being exposed to the lethal synthetic opioid fentanyl, hidden in cocaine four of the Spring Breakers ingested. Another two ...
WILTON MANORS, FL
WJHG-TV

PCBPD weigh in on spring break drug scene

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Spring break is in full swing here in Bay County, and Panama City Beach Police say it only will continue to grow over the next few weeks. Officials with the Panama City Beach Department said they want folks to go out and have a good time, but certain activities can still get you into trouble.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bay County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Miami Beach, FL
State
Florida State
City
Panama City, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Panama City Beach, FL
County
Bay County, FL
Miami Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Panama City Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
WJTV 12

Panama City Beach Spring Break goes viral

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – For those who witnessed Panama City Beach Spring Break pre-2015, this year’s crowd looks different.  But college Spring Breakers are still making their presence known on popular social media apps instead of reality TV shows. Spring Break in Panama City Beach content is all over TikTok this week.  One […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Spring Breakers#Nightclub#Ap#Ford
WKRG News 5

WATCH: Massive crowds cause trouble in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Rowdy crowds gathered in large numbers and disrupted many Panama City Beach businesses Saturday night, many of which closed down early out of safety concerns. “I didn’t see any shooting but people were talking about it but I did hear about it and everybody was running,” visitor Ladariya Gurley […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Spring breakers stir up trouble in Seaside

SEASIDE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Teenagers are turning heads in Seaside this spring break. “It sounds like the purge at night. there are kids running and screaming and yelling and hiding in the bushes and drinking and that sort of thing. It’s out of control,” Resident Rene Campe said.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Curfews
Lakeland Gazette

Skydiver Plummets to Death in Florida

A Canadian skydiver solo skydiver has died after he suffered a hard landing in Zephyrhills on Thursday afternoon, police said. James Southam, a 33-year-old man from British Columbia, Canada, was taken to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center after the accident at Skydive City at around 1:19 p.m. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital, Zephyrhills police said.
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
WFLA

Which Florida counties have the most renters?

All cities are made up of a mix of homeowners and renters, with 58.6% of Americans owning their own homes and 30.4% rending in the fourth quarter of 2020, according to the American Census Bureau. In cities, there tend to be higher rates of renters due to high property values and influxes of young people who flock to urban areas after college to enter the workforce.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Florida nightclub shooting: 50 dead after 'terror attack' at Orlando LGBT club Pulse

At least 50 people have been killed and 53 injured after a gunman launched what police say was a "domestic terrorism incident" at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.Police say an officer working as a security guard inside the Pulse nightclub exchanged fire with the suspect at about 2am local time (7am UK time), before a hostage situation developed, a team of officers entered the club and shot dead the gunman.Follow the latest live updates herePolice identified the attacker as Omar Mateen, a 29-year-old from Port St. Lucie, Florida – more than 100 miles away from Pulse. His family is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Drawbridge operator in Florida arrested after woman, 79, fell to her death

A drawbridge operator has been arrested in Florida after a woman fell to her death last month.Artissua Ladaye Paulk was arrested and charged with manslaughter by culpable negligence, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office reported on Thursday.On 6 February Ms Paulk was operating the Royal Park Bridge in West Palm Beach when Carol Wright, 79, fell 50 feet to her death.Ms Wright was crossing from east to west with her bicycle when the section she was walking on began to raise, according to USA Today.A Good Samaritan tried to help Ms Wright but was unable to hold on to her....
ACCIDENTS
Chris Young

3 Great Steakhouses in Florida

When it comes to food, we can all agree that a good steak is one of the best things out there. However, the thing about steak is that not everybody knows how to actually prepare one. In fact, even some restaurants do not cook it as they should. Luckily, there are many places that serve good steaks, and today we are going to talk about some of the steakhouses in Florida you should definitely try next time you are in the area. Whether you live here or you are just spending your vacation in Florida, make sure to not miss this places if you love a good steak.
FLORIDA STATE
WREG

City watch issued for Memphis woman

UPDATE 6:34 AM: City watch alert for Jones has been cancelled. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police has issued a city watch alert for a missing woman. 28-year-old Jazmine Jones was last seen in Cordova on the 8200 block of Sturbridge Way near Raleigh Lagrange and North Germantown Parkway on Sunday. Police believe she is endangered. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
95K+
Followers
95K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy