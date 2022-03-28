ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warriors at Grizzlies: Stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Monday

By Tommy Call III
 1 day ago
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

After dropping a game on Sunday night to the Washington Wizards, the Golden State Warriors can end their road swing with a victory on Monday against the Memphis Grizzlies. If you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

Heading into Monday’s contest, the Warriors are trailing the Grizzlies by four games for second place in the Western Conference standings. However, the Warriors are reeling, losing five of their last six games. To bounce back, the Warriors will need some help on the second leg of a back-to-back to end a five-game road trip against a team that has won four straight.

Before tipoff in Memphis, here’s everything you need to know about Monday’s contest, including how to watch.

How to watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Monday, March 28
  • Time: 5 p.m. PT
  • TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Injury report

Golden State Warriors:

  • Current Injury Report Not Yet Submitted
  • Steph Curry – Out – Left Foot Sprain
  • James Wiseman – Out – Right Knee; Injury Management

Memphis Grizzlies

  • Brandon Clarke – Questionable – Left Hip; Soreness
  • Jaren Jackson Jr. – Questionable – Right Thigh; Soreness
  • Ja Morant – Out – Right Knee; Soreness

Probable Starting Lineups

Washington Wizards

  • F Jaren Jackson Jr.
  • F Dillon Brooks
  • C Steven Adams
  • G Tyus Jones
  • G Desmond Bame

Golden State Warriors

  • F Juan Toscano-Anderson
  • F Jonathan Kuminga
  • C Kevon Looney
  • G Gary Payton II
  • G Jordan Poole

*** Following Sunday’s loss against the Wizards, Steve Kerr mentioned it was “most likely” the Warriors would rest veterans Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Otto Porter Jr.

