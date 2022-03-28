ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chickasaw County, MS

Former Justice Court Judge died on Saturday

By Robert Scott Chickasaw Journal
 1 day ago

OKOLONA – Former Chickasaw County Justice Court Judge Judy Posey, died unexpectedly at her residence on Saturday, March 26, according to her obituary.

Posey was elected as Justice Court Judge in 1999, and she served until her retirement in 2021.

“Known as a judge who tempered justice with mercy, Judge Judy was tough but always fair, always as forgiving as possible and an encourager to those who had done wrong to do right,” read her obituary.

Services will be held on Tuesday, March 29 at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Okololona.

The full obituary can be viewed at Holland Funeral Directors’ website.

