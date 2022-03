This is a sad and serious predicament, which burns way too many people. We first hear about it through social media, that's how I came across this story. Then we start reading all the comments from other unfortunate people who have been rocked with unfinished results, and I'll expand on that in just a bit. Last year around October a local business shut its doors leaving Bisman/Mandan residents out in the cold, and out of their hard-earned money. This morning I read two posts on the Bismarck People Reading News Facebook group page that mirrored so much to the defunct Glasser Images.

12 DAYS AGO