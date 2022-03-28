ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Princeton alumnus Dennis Sullivan wins Abel Prize for mathematics

By Liz Fuller-Wright, Office of Communications
Princeton University
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Norwegian Academy of Science and Letters has awarded the 2022 Abel Prize to Dennis Sullivan, a 1966 Ph.D. graduate of Princeton, “for his groundbreaking contributions to topology in its broadest sense, and in particular its algebraic, geometric and dynamical aspects.” The Abel Prize is widely considered equivalent to a Nobel...

www.princeton.edu

