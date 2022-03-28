Gerald Greene recognized by firefighters as Legislator of the Year

ATLANTA — State Rep. Gerald Greene, R-Cuthbert, has been named Legislator of the Year by the State Firefighters Association.

In a news release, David Bullard, the president of the State Firefighters Association, congratulated Greene for his work for the state, the district, and local members of the Georgia Firefighters Association.

“It was an honor to receive the award as Legislator of the Year,” Greene said in a news release. “It is important to serve those individuals who place their lives in harms way each day to protect the citizens of our state.”

Greene, who is set to become the senior member of the House, serves on major committees in the House of Representatives, including State Properties (chairman); Appropriations; Economic Development & Tourism; Public Safety & Homeland Security; Retirement; Rules, and Special Rules & Special Committee on Access to the Civil Justice System.

For additional information, contact Greene at gerald.greene@house.ga.gov or call (404) 656-9210.