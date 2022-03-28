ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuthbert, GA

Gerald Greene recognized by firefighters as Legislator of the Year

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 1 day ago

ATLANTA — State Rep. Gerald Greene, R-Cuthbert, has been named Legislator of the Year by the State Firefighters Association.

In a news release, David Bullard, the president of the State Firefighters Association, congratulated Greene for his work for the state, the district, and local members of the Georgia Firefighters Association.

“It was an honor to receive the award as Legislator of the Year,” Greene said in a news release. “It is important to serve those individuals who place their lives in harms way each day to protect the citizens of our state.”

Greene, who is set to become the senior member of the House, serves on major committees in the House of Representatives, including State Properties (chairman); Appropriations; Economic Development & Tourism; Public Safety & Homeland Security; Retirement; Rules, and Special Rules & Special Committee on Access to the Civil Justice System.

For additional information, contact Greene at gerald.greene@house.ga.gov or call (404) 656-9210.

Comments / 0

The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald

5K+

Followers

290

Posts

884K+

Views

Related
The Center Square

Kemp signs Georgia’s amended fiscal year budget

(The Center Square) – Gov. Brian Kemp signed Wednesday an amended budget for fiscal 2022, increasing state spending by about $3 billion. House Bill 910 increases state spending from $27.2 billion in fiscal 2022, which ends June 30, to $30.3 billion. Inclusive of federal funds, the amended budget is about $54.5 billion.
GEORGIA STATE
KRDO

Georgia House passes sweeping bill with new election policing powers

The Republican-controlled Georgia state House on Tuesday night passed a sweeping elections bill that would hand new election policing powers to the state’s bureau of investigations and restrict nonprofit funding of elections. The 40-page bill would give the Georgia Bureau of Investigations the power to initiate election fraud allegations,...
GEORGIA STATE
NewsTimes

Alaska Rep. Don Young to lie in state at US Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Don Young, the longest-serving Republican in House history, will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol on March 29, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Monday. Young's office announced the congressman's death in a statement Friday night. He was 88. Young, who was first elected to...
ALASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cuthbert, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
City
Cuthbert, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House#State Properties#The Civil Justice System
KVIA

Official guilty of illegally entering Capitol grounds Jan. 6

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has convicted an elected official from New Mexico of illegally entering restricted U.S. Capitol grounds but acquitted him of engaging in disorderly conduct during the riot that disrupted Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s presidential election victory. U.S. District Court Judge Trevor McFadden heard one day of testimony without a jury Monday before handing down a verdict Tuesday in the misdemeanor case against Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin. Griffin’s Washington, D.C., trial was the second among the hundreds of federal cases arising from the Jan. 6, 2021, siege. Griffin is among the few riot defendants who wasn’t accused of entering the Capitol building or engaging in violent or destructive behavior.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Times-Republican

Iowa House and Senate pass bill to shorten unemployment benefits by 10 weeks

Iowa workers would have 10 fewer weeks of unemployment benefits under a bill passed Wednesday by the Iowa House and Senate. House File 2355 is an amended version of a proposal by Gov. Kim Reynolds. It shortens the maximum amount of unemployment to 16 weeks, down from 26 weeks under current law. The bill also redefines a suitable job, requiring unemployed workers to accept lower-paid offers earlier in their job search.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Ballotpedia News

Louisiana enacts state legislative maps

Welcome to the Wednesday, March 16, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. Louisiana enacts state legislative map, governor vetoes congressional map. We’re back with another redistricting update! Nationwide, redistricting has been completed for 369 of the 435 U.S. House seats (84.8%), 1,741 of 1,972 state Senate seats (88.3%) and 4,130 of 5,411 state House seats (76.3%). When we last checked in on redistricting on March 9, redistricting had been completed for 84.4% of U.S. House districts, 83.9% of state Senate seats, and 71.8% of state House seats.
LOUISIANA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Legislation to streamline permitting process for food trucks clears Georgia House

(The Center Square) – Proponents say legislation approved by the Georgia House would streamline the regulatory process for food trucks and could save business owners thousands of dollars a year. House Bill 1443 effectively would create a statewide permitting process for food trucks. Under the legislation, food truck operators...
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Oklahoma lawmakers taking a conservative approach to budget despite windfall

(The Center Square) – Oklahoma lawmakers said they have a record $10.4 billion to budget for fiscal year 2023, but they plan to take a conservative approach. About $1.3 billion come from one-time funds or cash reserves from the previous fiscal year, said Sen. Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, who serves as the Senate Appropriations Committee chair. He said that money would be used best for one-time investments or put into savings and not ongoing expenses.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Cleveland.com

Another Ohio state legislative mapmaking deadline passes with no signs of agreement: Capitol Letter

Map marathon: With a deadline looming at midnight tonight, the Ohio Redistricting Commission showed few signs of being particularly close to approving a state legislative map. As Andrew Tobias writes, the commission voted shortly before 10 p.m., six hours after the meeting was supposed to begin, to give guidance to two mapmaking consultants on how to split the Cleveland, Columbus and Dayton areas into Senate districts. As of late Sunday, the commission still hadn’t given the mapmakers addresses for incumbent lawmakers, which commission members told them to consider when merging several draft map plans the consultants designed. Running the clock and blowing the deadline could be in Republicans’ strategic favor, although it would require them to have good luck in a federal court hearing on Wednesday, in which a three-judge panel will consider a Republican lawsuit that’s trying to restore a map the Ohio Supreme Court rejected as an illegal Republican gerrymander on March 16.
OHIO STATE
thecentersquare.com

North Carolina’s General Assembly concludes 14-month session

(The Center Square) – North Carolina’s General Assembly concluded its marathon legislative session on Friday after 14 months of wrangling on new congressional and legislative maps and lengthy budget talks that pushed the session into 2022. Lawmakers concluded their work Thursday with approval of an omnibus bill to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
5K+
Followers
290
Post
884K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy