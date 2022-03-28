ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coleman County, TX

Coleman County Weather - Storms Expected on Tuesday Night

colemantoday.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday night (3/29) thunderstorms are expected to develop over West Central Texas and move through Coleman County. The Storm Prediction Center has placed Coleman and neighboring counties in...

www.colemantoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
WESH

Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tonight into early Wednesday

We have the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms late tonight into the overnight hours early Wednesday. This is with a potent upper low that will be developing in the northern Gulf of Mexico. We'll see a line of showers and storms tonight capable of producing damaging winds, heavy rain and even an isolated tornado could be possible. This will be round one of the storms. Round two will be Wednesday afternoon wiht the potential of strong to severe storms then. We do clear out the wet weather late Wednesday night. Thursday and mostly Friday look quiet.
ENVIRONMENT
KFDA

Strong Storms to Near Blizzard Conditions Monday into Tuesday

A powerful storm system will begin impacting the Panhandles early Monday morning lasting through Tuesday morning bringing a variety of weather to the region. We’ll see the chance of thunderstorms Monday afternoon, a few of which may be strong to severe. Main concerns are damaging wind gusts and large hail. Monday night, we’ll see a transition to a heavy wet snow with strong northerly winds allowing for blizzard like conditions and accumulating snowfall... A lot to track out the next couple days, you will need to stay tuned.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Angelo, TX
Local
Texas Government
Coleman County, TX
Government
County
Coleman County, TX
OutThere Colorado

86-mile stretch of I-70 shut down amid dangerous weather in Colorado

UPDATE: According to a 1:31 PM update, this closure has been extended from the Aurora area to the Kansas border. It is now from MM 292 to MM 449 – 157 miles. As of 4:45 PM, this remains the most recent update on CDOT's CoTrip map. According to a 12:39 PM update on Monday afternoon, a large portion of I-70 has been closed in eastern Colorado due to hazardous conditions. The Colorado Department of Transportation says that there's currently no estimated time of reopening, with...
COLORADO STATE
Natchez Democrat

Schools close Tuesday for expected bad weather

NATCHEZ — Many area schools will be closed Tuesday due to the risk of severe weather. According to the National Weather Service Jackson office, Adams County and Concordia Parish face a moderate risk for severe storms where tornadoes, damaging wind gusts as high as 70 miles per hour and golf ball size hail are possible.
NATCHEZ, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Texas#Extreme Weather
Daily Voice

New Storm System Will Lead To Change In Weather Pattern

An early spring cold snap that has made it feel more like late January than late March will be followed by the arrival of a new storm system that will lead to a return of more seasonable temperatures. The cold snap continues Tuesday, March 29 with sunny skies, temperatures in...
ENVIRONMENT
KXAN

Fatality confirmed in Texas tornadoes, victim was age 73

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas — A tornado death was confirmed by officials in Grayson County in an update provided Tuesday morning. “Her home was destroyed,” the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management said. She was described as a 73-year-old resident of Sherwood Shores, which is along the Red River east of Interstate 35. “Injuries resulting in […]
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
WOOD

Severe Thunderstorms and Tornadoes Will Hit the South This Week

Numerous severe thunderstorms will pound the Southern U.S. over the next several days, starting this Monday PM. The above map is the Severe Weather Outlook Map for this Monday PM/night. There is a relatively large Enhanced Outlook Area (in orange on the map) covering much of Texas and a small portion of Louisiana. This includes Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and Austin. A Slight Risk Area (in yellow) surrounds the Enhanced Risk Area and there is a Marginal Risk Area (in dark green on the map). SPC says:
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS DFW

Multiple Wildfires Reignite Across North Texas

EARLY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – City of Early Police announced on social media this evening that last week’s Blanket fire has reignited, sharing harrowing video of the blaze. According to the Facebook post, the fire is moving north-northeast and is not threatening the towns of Blanket nor Early. Police warned residents to avoid travelling to look at the fire. Meanwhile, the Texas A&M Forest Service said that the Ramsey fire in Brown County had reignited earlier today as well. As of about 9:00 p.m. on Mar. 26, the Ramsey fire covered about 3,100 acres and was 50% contained. ‘
EARLY, TX
KEYT

From New York to Florida, severe storms, including isolated tornadoes, are possible Saturday

The same damaging storm system that rolled across the Southeast on Friday will continue this weekend, impacting over 50 million people along the East Coast. “We have potential wind damage and the possibility of very large hail all the way from upstate New York down along the East Coast to northern Florida,” said CNN Meteorologist Chad Myers. “The storms to the north will have more hail and the storms to the south will contain more wind. There is also the possibility that few of the strongest storms could produce a tornado or two.”
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Severe Thunderstorms Will Strike California for the Rest of the Week

This week, another classic springtime storm will sweep through the country, bringing with it a multi-day outbreak of severe thunderstorms with destructive winds, huge hail, and even tornadoes. During the first part of the week, the setup is conventional for spring, with a steep southern dive of the jet stream...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AOL Corp

Massive March storm to bring heavy snow, high winds and severe storms to millions

On Friday morning, tens of millions of Americans woke up under a winter, wind or flood-related weather alert ahead of the massive March storm that was heading east. Through the day on Friday, a stripe of snow was expected to fill in from extreme northern Texas to upstate New York. Cities preparing for wintry precipitation included Cleveland; Memphis, Tennessee; and Buffalo, New York.
FLORIDA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Bitter cold to seriously warm then storms

(WOWK) A sharp cold snap is about to break in the middle of the week with what could be a 60 degree swing in temperatures from Monday’s lows to Wednesday’s highs. Tuesday starts in the low 20s. A few little showers or even a fast snow shower could develop near a cold front in the […]
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy