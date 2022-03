UPDATE: The now-viral video of the infamous red truck twisted in a Texas tornado has been updated. The driver suffered minor injuries BUT otherwise was fine. IF you exclude that when he was attended to by a concerned citizen and a deputy, he was shaken up, in shock, and crying. BUT WHO WOULDN'T BE! Hopefully, we will hear more from this tough Texan after he recuperates. In the meantime, so many memes are now out there confirming that a Chevy truck can withstand tornado winds! LOL VERY LUCKY!!! Thank you to KXAN for their YouTube video.

TEXAS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO