The Rotary Club of Katy's annual Wild West Brewfest will be switching venues for its 2022 event, according to a March 13 press release announcing the dates. The multiday event will kick off on Nov. 3 with an event dubbed "The K-Town Throwdown." On Nov. 4, the Rotary club will host a launch party with the official Wild West Brewfest event—hosted at Typhoon Texas—set to take place on Nov. 5.

KATY, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO