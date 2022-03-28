ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Clarita Valley, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-28 09:03:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-28 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Kauai North, Maui Central Valley North, Maui Windward West by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 03:38:00 Expires: 2022-03-23 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Target Area: Kauai North; Maui Central Valley North; Maui Windward West; Molokai North; Molokai Windward; Niihau; Oahu North Shore; Windward Haleakala HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI AND MAUI UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING .A north-northwest swell arrives today building surf heights along north facing shores. HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet along north facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, and Maui. * WHERE...North facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, and Maui. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
KFDA

Strong Storms to Near Blizzard Conditions Monday into Tuesday

A powerful storm system will begin impacting the Panhandles early Monday morning lasting through Tuesday morning bringing a variety of weather to the region. We’ll see the chance of thunderstorms Monday afternoon, a few of which may be strong to severe. Main concerns are damaging wind gusts and large hail. Monday night, we’ll see a transition to a heavy wet snow with strong northerly winds allowing for blizzard like conditions and accumulating snowfall... A lot to track out the next couple days, you will need to stay tuned.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 22:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Southern Erie WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Southern Erie county. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Santa Monica, CA
City
Santa Clarita, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Cars
Local
California Cars
The Independent

2 people, dog rescued from river as storm douses California

Two people and a dog were rescued from a rain-swollen Southern California river Monday as a vigorous late-season storm moved slowly through the state, bringing heavy showers and snow. A helicopter rescue crew pulled the dog's owner, a woman, from the rushing Los Angeles River, in the San Fernando Valley, around 2:40 p.m. . But the dog slipped away and continued for more than an hour down the river, which runs through an inaccessible channel with high concrete walls for several miles. At one point a good Samaritan jumped into the raging river and grabbed the dog, but the...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker, Western Tucker by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 00:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Preston; Eastern Tucker; Western Tucker WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Higher Elevations of Fayette and Higher Elevations of Westmoreland Counties. In West Virginia, Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker and Western Tucker Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Riverside County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 21:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with 8 to 12 inches above 8,500 feet. * WHERE...The snow level will fall to around 5500 feet late tonight. The strongest winds will be near the ridge tops and along the desert slopes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times due to fog and blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Santa Barbara County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 06:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...North winds 25 to 40 mph with damaging gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Major roadways that will be impacted by the strong winds include Highway 154.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Talladega by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 22:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Talladega FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following counties, Coosa and Talladega. * WHEN...Until 100 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1106 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to slow moving showers and thunderstorms. This will cause flooding of creeks, streams, and low lying and poor drainage areas. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Talladega, Sylacauga, Childersburg, Talladega Springs, Stewartville, Weogufka, Oak Grove, Waldo, Bon Air, Sycamore, Winterboro, Alpine, Fayetteville, Strickland Crossroads, Logan Martin Dam, Hanover, Alpine Bay Resort, Unity, Bentleyville and Marble Valley.
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Litchfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. Target Area: Northern Litchfield WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total flat ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Southern Vermont, northern Litchfield County in northwestern Connecticut, and western Massachusetts. * WHEN...Until noon EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Isolated power outages and some tree damage are possible due to the ice and gusty winds. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Greatest impacts will be for elevations above 1000 feet.
LITCHFIELD COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Lincoln County, South Central Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 04:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-14 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Eastern Lincoln County; South Central Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Eastern Lincoln County and South Central Mountains. * WHEN...Until Noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Snow Squall Warning issued for Laramie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 18:41:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Laramie A SNOW SQUALL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN LARAMIE COUNTY At 641 PM MDT, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from 7 miles south of Hillsdale to South Greeley, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Extremely poor visibility heavy snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts greater than 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar and webcams. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. This includes the following highways Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 1 and 24. Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 354 and 382. Locations impacted include Cheyenne, South Greeley, Ranchettes, Warren AFB, Frontier Park, North Cheyenne, Warren Af Base, Carpenter, Fox Farm-College and South Greeley High. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 17:39:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-22 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM PDT /6 PM MST/ THIS EVENING Winds were slowly beginning to decrease this evening. Spotty gusts around 40 mph could affect Nevada Highway 163, Arizona Highway 68, and Interstate 40 until shortly after sunset, but the threat for widespread strong winds was ending. The Wind Advisory will expire on schedule.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 21:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for central Alabama. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Shelby A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL SHELBY COUNTY At 955 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Columbiana, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Chelsea, Wilsonville, Westover, Highland Lakes, Mount Laurel, Oak Mountain State Park and Gaston Steam Plant. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 22:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Heavy snow, gusty winds, low visibilities in blowing snow and icy roads make for dangerous driving conditions. These conditions could lead to road closures and travel delays. In addition, extended exposure to cold and wind could be life-threatening. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range; Ventura County Mountains WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches above 6000 feet. Local amounts between 18 and 24 inches are possible above 7500 feet. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range. * WHEN...From 10 PM PDT this evening through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Strong winds could cause tree damage. Some mountain roadways that could be affected by gusty winds and heavy snowfall include Lockwood Valley Road in Ventura County and Angeles Crest Highway and Highway 39 in Los Angeles County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Imperial County Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 01:38:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Imperial County Southwest WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-23 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Crowley County; Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft; Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...North winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...El Paso, Pueblo, and Crowley Counties. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CROWLEY COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Amite, Pike, Walthall by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 16:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for southeastern Louisiana...and southern Mississippi. Target Area: Amite; Pike; Walthall A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern St. Helena, northern Tangipahoa and northwestern Washington Parishes, western Walthall, Pike and southeastern Amite Counties through 615 PM CDT At 536 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Kentwood, or 10 miles northeast of Greensburg, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mccomb, Amite City, Magnolia, Kentwood, Summit, Roseland, Osyka, Mount Herman, Wilmer, Tangipahoa and Mccomb Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 49 and 66. Interstate 55 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 24. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
AMITE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Banner, Box Butte, Cheyenne, Dawes, Kimball, Morrill by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 16:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Banner; Box Butte; Cheyenne; Dawes; Kimball; Morrill; North Sioux; Scotts Bluff; South Sioux Strong Wind Gusts from Snow Showers This Afternoon Scattered snow showers will continue to produce occasional gusty winds to 60 mph for the rest of the afternoon hours. If you are driving and encounter these strong winds, please keep a firm grip on your steering wheel to avoid losing control of your vehicle.
BANNER COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Buncombe, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buncombe; Haywood; Henderson; Madison; Transylvania INCREASED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING Westerly winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph, combined with relative humidity values below 25 percent, will result in increased fire danger across western North Carolina today. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC

