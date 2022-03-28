Wind Advisory issued for Santa Clarita Valley, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 22:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Heavy snow, gusty winds, low visibilities in blowing snow and icy roads make for dangerous driving conditions. These conditions could lead to road closures and travel delays. In addition, extended exposure to cold and wind could be life-threatening. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range; Ventura County Mountains WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches above 6000 feet. Local amounts between 18 and 24 inches are possible above 7500 feet. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range. * WHEN...From 10 PM PDT this evening through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Strong winds could cause tree damage. Some mountain roadways that could be affected by gusty winds and heavy snowfall include Lockwood Valley Road in Ventura County and Angeles Crest Highway and Highway 39 in Los Angeles County.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO