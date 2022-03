Norovirus-like illness (stomach bug) is circulating in the community and is increasing, the Ottawa County Department of Public Health said Tuesday. It spreads very easily and quickly person to person by touching surfaces contaminated with vomit or stool. Common norovirus outbreak settings are in enclosed places like nursing homes, day care centers, schools and cruise ships. It is also a major cause of outbreaks in restaurants and catered-meal settings if contaminated food is served or people handling food are ill. Anyone can get norovirus and can have it more than once.

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI ・ 14 DAYS AGO