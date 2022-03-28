ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Video: Rochester police rescue 2 women from burning car after crash

By Panagiotis Argitis
 1 day ago

Editor’s note: This video is owned and was distributed by the Rochester Police Department.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department released new video Monday, showing the moment officers responded to two women who suffered serious injuries after a fiery crash on Saxton Street.

A body camera worn by one of the officers captures a beam of light coming from the burning car that officials say caught on fire after making contact with a bridge while travelling on an underpass.

The women shown in the bodycam footage were dragged away from the burning wreckage and transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Explosions could be heard throughout the four minute video. They could likely be attributed to chemical and mechanical reactions caused by fire making contact with the vehicle’s engine components.

Authorities have not identified the officer showcased in the video. The footage of the officer’s initial action was described by police as “heroic.”

Both of the victims, who remain unnamed, are excepted to survive according to officials.

An investigation into what caused the crash is currently underway with Rochester police on scene.

Comments / 5

loveciera214
1d ago

I dont know who that officer is but thank you for saving my bestfriends appreciate you are truly heroic 😇🙏🏾

News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

