ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Mosquito Shield of Jacksonville: Taking the Bite Out of Your Outdoor Time (FCL March 28, 2022)

First Coast News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOur mosquito meter is in the extreme range due to our...

www.firstcoastnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WESH

Florida woman returns home after losing legs to COVID-19

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After months in the hospital, 20-year-old Claire Bridges is finally home. The young St. Petersburg woman suffered complications from Covid-19 and had to get both legs amputated in January. The community now hopes to help her thrive. “She is determined, she is excited to come...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Jacksonville, FL
Lifestyle
Jacksonville, FL
Pets & Animals
Chris Young

3 Great Steakhouses in Florida

When it comes to food, we can all agree that a good steak is one of the best things out there. However, the thing about steak is that not everybody knows how to actually prepare one. In fact, even some restaurants do not cook it as they should. Luckily, there are many places that serve good steaks, and today we are going to talk about some of the steakhouses in Florida you should definitely try next time you are in the area. Whether you live here or you are just spending your vacation in Florida, make sure to not miss this places if you love a good steak.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Florida waiter tipped $1,300 at dinner

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Talk about a great shift! A waiter at 790 on the Gulf received an unexpected tip Wednesday night. A table for 13 who met for dinner, left $100 a person for the tip. The tips totaled $1,300 for the night. The tippers met for the first time as the Emerald Coast […]
DESTIN, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Franchisee#Clothing
The Independent

Alligator killed after it was filmed trying to bite woman’s paddleboard in Florida

An alligator caught on video intimidating a paddleboarder in Florida has been killed after authorities determined it posed a possible threat to humans. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the alligator was caught on 22 February and removed from the Silver Springs State Park, where paddleboarder Vicky Baker, 60, had a scary encounter with the 11-foot, 10-inch gator in September of last year. The alligator was shot in the head, according to Fresh Take Florida, and its body, hide, and meat were processed, state officials said. The action was greenlit following the release of video and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WESH

Spring breakers descend on Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The start of spring break was a mix of clouds and sun, probably topping out at 72 to 73 degrees. But for many coming from the cold north, that's downright balmy. "We knew we wanted to go to Florida, I've never been to the Atlantic...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
WJTV 12

Panama City Beach Spring Break goes viral

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – For those who witnessed Panama City Beach Spring Break pre-2015, this year’s crowd looks different.  But college Spring Breakers are still making their presence known on popular social media apps instead of reality TV shows. Spring Break in Panama City Beach content is all over TikTok this week.  One […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
Miami Herald

Boat propeller kills man trying to save fallen fiancée during Keys fishing tournament, FWC says

A Pinecrest man died after being hit by a boat propeller during a Florida Keys fishing tournament Saturday afternoon. Juan Carlos Escotet Alviarez, 31, jumped in the water to save his fiancée — who fell from the stern of the 60-foot vessel on which they were fishing for sailfish about six miles east of Ocean Reef Club in north Key Largo, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
PINECREST, FL
Wichita Eagle

Alligator on bottom of pool brings swim team practice to a halt at Florida school

Alligators are notorious in Florida for showing up in the darnedest places, but one demonstrated real chutzpah days ago when it took over the school’s eight-lane, 25-meter competition pool just as the swim team was about to practice. It happened Friday, March 11, at Montverde Academy in Montverde, Florida,...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy