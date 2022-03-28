ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

The Long Island Medium is coming to Jacksonville (FCL Mar. 28, 2022)

First Coast News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTheresa will share personal stories about her life and explain how her...

www.firstcoastnews.com

WFLA

Florida waiter tipped $1,300 at dinner

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Talk about a great shift! A waiter at 790 on the Gulf received an unexpected tip Wednesday night. A table for 13 who met for dinner, left $100 a person for the tip. The tips totaled $1,300 for the night. The tippers met for the first time as the Emerald Coast […]
DESTIN, FL
WESH

Spring breakers descend on Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The start of spring break was a mix of clouds and sun, probably topping out at 72 to 73 degrees. But for many coming from the cold north, that's downright balmy. "We knew we wanted to go to Florida, I've never been to the Atlantic...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
outsidemagazine

The 10 Best Beach Towns in the U.S., Ranked

In the United States, a beach vacation often means squeezing your towel onto a packed, noisy stretch of sand. But if you know where to look, you can find solitude without having to travel to the Caribbean. Our picks here aren’t the coastal hubs you already know about. They’re charming, under-the-radar spots with sprawling, empty stretches of shoreline, low-key lodging, and an I-wanna-be-here-now vibe. If you’d rather stay in a rustic bungalow with ocean views than a flashy megaresort on the water, these are the seaside destinations for you.
TRAVEL
WJTV 12

Panama City Beach Spring Break goes viral

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – For those who witnessed Panama City Beach Spring Break pre-2015, this year’s crowd looks different.  But college Spring Breakers are still making their presence known on popular social media apps instead of reality TV shows. Spring Break in Panama City Beach content is all over TikTok this week.  One […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
Chris Young

3 Great Steakhouses in Florida

When it comes to food, we can all agree that a good steak is one of the best things out there. However, the thing about steak is that not everybody knows how to actually prepare one. In fact, even some restaurants do not cook it as they should. Luckily, there are many places that serve good steaks, and today we are going to talk about some of the steakhouses in Florida you should definitely try next time you are in the area. Whether you live here or you are just spending your vacation in Florida, make sure to not miss this places if you love a good steak.
FLORIDA STATE
WKRC

Popular EPCOT attraction to close permanently

LA BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WKRC) - A popular attraction at the Walt Disney World Resort's EPCOT is set to close for good after running for less than three years. While guests have plenty of upcoming features to look forward to, some inspired by popular movies like "Moana" and "Guardians of the Galaxy," the EPCOT Experience will be shutting down.
LIFESTYLE
WESH

Video shows giant shark at Ponce Inlet dog beach

PONCE INLET, Fla. — A Central Florida family spotted a huge shark feeding close to the shore of a Ponce Inlet dog beach Monday night. "That is a big shark," a man is heard saying. "Look how close it is to the beach." See the video in the player...
PONCE INLET, FL
UPI News

Corgi falls overboard from yacht in Florida, swims 7 miles to shore

March 16 (UPI) -- A 1-year-old corgi who fell overboard from a yacht on the Indian River in Florida swam 7 miles to shore and turned up in a resident's yard. Jon Atwood said he brought his dog, Jessica, with him when he went to help his mother and stepfather take their 65-foot yacht from Florida to North Carolina for the hurricane season via the Intracoastal Waterway.
FLORIDA STATE
mansionglobal.com

Just North of New York City, Home in ‘Magical Location’ Offers Lavish Island Living

This 1917 Mediterranean-style house is on its own little island in Premium Point, a private and guard-gated enclave that’s just 17 miles north of Manhattan. “It’s just a magnificent, magical location, surrounded by water,” said listing agent Margaret Grasso, of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Westchester Properties. “The sunrises and sunsets are spectacular.”
REAL ESTATE
First Coast News

Lose weight and keep it off with Northeast Florida Executive Health and Med Spa (FCL Mar. 22, 2022)

Looking to lose weight and keep it off? This non-invasive treatment supercharges the body’s metabolism through ATP synthesis to burn fat as energy. Waste products are expelled from the body via sweat, urine and respiratory exhaustion. The body continues to burn fat for up to 4 hours after treatment. Collagen and elastin production is increased within the skin layers to rejuvenate and repair skin cells addressing cellulite, skin laxity and stretch-marks. Visit neflexecutivehealth.com for more information.
WEIGHT LOSS

