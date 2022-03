Netflix has added a new feature to its service as it seeks to find out more about the tastes of its subscribers. The streaming giant has always given its customers the chance to rate the shows and movies they watch to help its algorithm offer up future recommendations, but previously that had been confined to two binary choices, "I like this" and "Not for me". Now though, the streamer is branching out and it has added a third choice, "Love this!".

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO