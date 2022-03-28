ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Streaming Deals This Week — Get Discovery+ For Nearly 30 Percent Off, Save on Dune, Fire HD, and More

By Rudie Obias
TVGuide.com
 1 day ago

Save big on Discovery+, Dune (2021), Hisense 4K TV, and more this week. Mondays don't have to be a bummer, especially since there are so many very good deals happening this week. We rounded up the best streaming deals on streaming services, hit movies, 4K TVs, and more. And...

Digital Trends

Save $800 on this massive 85-inch Sony TV at Best Buy today

If you want to upgrade your home theater setup with a massive display, you shouldn't forget to take advantage of the discounts from retailers' 4K TV deals. It's highly recommended that you start your search with Best Buy TV deals, which include offers for a wide range of brands. If you're looking for Sony TV deals in particular, you might want to avail yourself of Best Buy's $800 discount for the 85-inch Sony X91J 4K TV, which brings its price down to $2,000 from its original price of $2,800.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

The Roku Channel added 15 new free channels in one major region

There are plenty of ways to watch the best streaming shows and movies, but many people turn to Roku. Roku is best known for its standalone streaming players, but the company has also dominated the smart TV market in recent years. In 2020, Roku TVs accounted for 38% of smart TVs sold in the US. But Roku is more than just a device maker.
TECHNOLOGY
PC Magazine

The Roku Channel Review

For countless entertainment seekers, Roku serves as a gateway to video streaming. Whether it's through a Roku media streaming device or Roku software directly built into your smart TV, Roku is the platform we go to in order to reach the video services we love. However, Roku also offers its own video streaming service, The Roku Channel, for free. It doesn't surpass the best paid options, or even the free tier of Editors' Choice pick Peacock, but the ad-supported service is worth checking out.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

5 streaming tricks that Netflix never told you about

In terms of ease of use as well as its staggeringly massive library of content, Netflix is in a streaming category all its own. Opening a Netflix account gets you tons of third-party content as well as Netflix original series and films, like the just-released The Adam Project, which you can't get anywhere else. And which are available to enjoy at the touch of a button, across pretty much any device from TVs to phones, tablets, and computers.
TV SHOWS
GeekyGadgets

Hulu + Live TV Subscribers Now Have Unlimited DVR For Free

The prices of streaming services have been going up over the years. It happens as companies need to pay more to maintain their services as more users subscribe, plus they are also investing in a lot of original content and also have to pay for licensing fees for other shows in their catalog. That all costs money.
TV & VIDEOS
protocol.com

YouTube is taking on Roku with free, ad-supported shows

YouTube might yet stand a chance in the streaming wars. It just released 4,000 episodes of shows like "Heartland" and "Hell's Kitchen," all free to watch with ads. Each week, the platform will add 100 more titles, which will include both shows and movies. The...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Android Central

YouTube now lets you stream full seasons of your favorite TV shows for 'free'

US viewers can now watch complete seasons of several popular TV shows on YouTube for free with ads. Some of the shows that are now available to stream include Hell's Kitchen, Andromeda, Heartland, and Relic Hunter. YouTube also has more than 1,500 movies from Disney, Warner Bros., Paramount Pictures,...
TV SHOWS
Midland Reporter-Telegram

New movies to stream this week: 'Deep Water,' 'Windfall' and more

Novelist Patricia Highsmith, whose psychological thrillers have been adapted into several unsettling films ("Strangers on a Train," "The Talented Mr. Ripley," "Carol") and filmmaker Adrian Lyne, known for such tales of lust and depravity as "912 Weeks," "Fatal Attraction," "Indecent Proposal" and "Lolita," make for a combustible combination. And "Deep Water," which has been directed by Lyne, based on an adaptation of Highsmith's 1957 novel by screenwriters Zach Helm and Sam Levinson, is practically smoldering - with the sour-smelling smoke of a burning trash fire. That's not to say it's bad, in the conventional understanding of the term: Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are pretty impossible to look away from as the bickering Vic and Melinda, a married couple who should never have tied the knot in the first place. She's a mean drunk and a serial philanderer, flaunting her affairs with other men under Vic's nose just to get a rise out of him because she sees him as boring and dull. That's because the stolid, long-suffering Vic seems to tolerate her infidelity, rather than lose her to divorce. Or maybe Vic's still waters run deeper than it would appear. When a couple of Melinda's "friends," as she calls them, turn up missing or dead, Vic becomes a suspect - if not by the police, then by a nosy local writer of pulp fiction (Tracy Letts). "Deep Water" is not a great film, but it's also never less than watchable. Affleck's Vic is a simmering cauldron of repressed rage (and initially indeterminate homicidal tendencies), while de Armas's Melinda borders on the sociopathic. This husband and wife, in a sick way, deserve each other, And "Deep Water," shallow though it may be - and with a new ending that completely alters Highsmith's - is a queasily bracing dip in the psychopath pool. R. Available on Hulu. Contains sexual, nudity, crude language, drugs and some violence. 120 minutes.
MOVIES
pymnts

Sony Expected to Unveil PlayStation Subscription

Sony Group could introduce a PlayStation video game subscription service "as early as next week," Bloomberg reported Friday (March 25). The subscription service — which was given the code name Spartacus — has been in development and represents Sony's answer to Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass, which is a Netflix-style suite of video games with more than 25 million subscribers, according to the report.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Netflix bought yet another studio as part of gaming push

Netflix has added another game developer to its ranks. The company announced that it has acquired Boss Fight Entertainment, a mobile studio based in Texas. It's the third game studio that Netflix has scooped up following Oxenfree developer Night School and Next Games, the team behind a Stranger Things puzzle game. Past games from Boss Fight include a mobile strategy game called Dungeon Boss; the studio was founded following the closure of Zynga's Dallas studio, which developed the Facebook game CastleVille.
BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

Roku's latest update allows you to personalize streaming more than ever

Another day, another software update for your devices — but Roku's latest streaming update is one worth clocking. Whether you're streaming on your TV at home or via the app, its new OS 11 delivers an experience that's more personalized than ever, including Roku Photo Streams, a powerful speech clarity setting, and an enhanced Live TV mode.
SHOPPING
SPY

Top 10 Wednesday Amazon Deals: $125 Off Foot Massager, $25 Fire TV Stick, $42 FlexiHose

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Happy Hump Day, deal-seekers! SPY's top Amazon deals list for Wednesday, March 16, is a midweek bonanza. We found some great discounts on tech and self-care items, and if you are looking to upgrade your home office, now's the time. Yesterday, we found and shared some fantastic finds on great items like five-packs of home Covid tests, Amazon's eero Mesh WiFi network, and even a portable steam sauna. (Who knew?) Check out the whole...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Save $280 on our best mattress with this exclusive deal for Sleep Week 2022

If you want a luxury handmade mattress for a good chunk less, take a look at our exclusive Saatva mattress discount that saves you $280 on orders worth $1,000 or more. Just follow the link and the saving will be automatically applied to any eligible mattress in your basket during Sleep Awareness Week 2022, with the offer running until 21 March.
LIFESTYLE
GeekyGadgets

5 of the best free movie apps in 2022

There are lots of different subscription streaming services available, there is also a wide range of free movie apps where you can watch content for free. If you don't want to shell out for a subscription for Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, YouTube Premium, HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock, or one of the many others, then there is a range of free alternatives.
TV SHOWS
WRAL News

Amazon: Digital Cooking Thermometer only $10.99 (50% off), Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage $17.89 (49% off), Fire HD 8 Tablet $44.99 (50% off)

This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Amazon has great buys today including an Instant Read Digital Cooking & Meat Thermometer for only $10.99 (50% off), Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage 10 piece set for only $17.89 (48% off), Fire TV Stick Lite for $19.99, Fire Tablets & Kids Fire Tablets for 50% off, Children's Easter books starting at $2.39 and more! See the list of deals below.
ELECTRONICS

