Janesville, WI

Janesville man arrested on suspected fourth OWI charge Sunday night in Janesville

By Gazette staff
 1 day ago

JANESVILLE

A Janesville man was arrested late Sunday night on a charge of fourth-offense intoxicated driving on the city’s east side, according to a Rock County Sheriff’s Office news release.

A deputy stopped a Buick Verano sedan for a traffic violation at 11:34 p.m. Sunday, March 27, near Mount Zion Avenue and Rugby Road.

The driver, Joseph J. Saladino Jr., 25, of Janesville, was showing signs of impairment, police said. The deputy had Saladino perform field sobriety tests before arresting him on a charge of fourth offense OWI, according to the release.

Saladino is currently being held at the Rock County Jail.

GazetteXtra

Police: Man arrested for intoxicated driving, reckless endangerment, fleeing after Janesville car chase

JANESVILLE A man is in custody after he fled police in a vehicle during an early-morning chase Monday that spanned at least 4 miles across Janesville. According to a release from the Janesville Police Department, officers were called to a “disturbance” complaint near the AmericInn, 3900 Milton Ave., where an unidentified female of an unknown age reported she was “assaulted” and “taken against her will.” ...
JANESVILLE, WI
GazetteXtra

Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office releases names of two people killed in town of Albion crash

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s office has released the names of a Janesville woman and an Edgerton woman who died Sunday after a vehicle they were in veered off a road in the town of Albion and hit a building. Melody R. Johnson, 49, of Janesville and Amy L. Johnson, 45, of Edgerton, died after the black Chevrolet they were riding in crashed in the 500 block of Albion Road at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday, according to an earlier news release from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. Paramedics at the scene tried unsuccessfully to revive both women, who were thrown from the vehicle. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. The deaths remain under investigation by the sheriff’s office, and the medical examiner’s office is conducting additional testing. Authorities say they believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.
DANE COUNTY, WI
CBS Boston

Saugus Police Arrest 14-Year-Old Boy In Connection With Stabbing

SAUGUS (CBS) — Police have arrested a 14-year-old for allegedly stabbing another teenager in Saugus last week. Officers responded to Raddin Terrace on Thursday to find a 15-year-old with multiple stab wounds. The 14-year-old was arraigned in Lynn District Court Tuesday. He is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on Friday. A neighbor’s security camera captured the attack that happened while the victim was sitting in the passenger seat of a car. The video shows the suspect running away with a knife in his hand. Police said the victim was rushed to a Boston hospital and is still there. The 14-year-old was charged with armed assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury. Police said they do not believe the act was random.
SAUGUS, MA
Wyoming News

Kimmell family shares anger over change in killer’s sentence

CASPER – Nearly two decades after being sentenced to death, Dale Wayne Eaton was ordered Friday to spend the rest of his life in prison without the chance of parole or commutation. Eaton was convicted of the kidnapping, rape and murder of Lisa Marie Kimmell, which took place in Casper in 1988. Friday was the 34-year anniversary of Kimmell’s disappearance. Eaton’s trial and conviction took place in 2004, and he...
CASPER, WY
KATC News

St. Martin Crime Stoppers: Help needing solving theft of golf carts

Investigators with the Breaux Bridge Police Department are asking for help solving the theft of two golf carts from a local business. At 5:06 a.m. on March 11, 2022, two golf carts were stolen from Smart Carts on Latiolais Street, in Breaux Bridge. They are described as one blue and one silver 2022 Advanced 4 Passenger Lifted Golf Carts.
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
GazetteXtra

Beloit police investigating crash with gunshot victim in vehicle

BELOIT Beloit police are still piecing together the details of how a vehicle wound up crashed and on fire with one of its occupants with a gunshot wound early Saturday in a residential subdivision on the city's east side. The Beloit Police Department said in a release that one person with a "non-life threatening" gunshot is hospitalized, and another person is hospitalized with injuries from a vehicle accident after authorities...
BELOIT, WI
Janesville, WI
