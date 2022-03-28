Janesville man arrested on suspected fourth OWI charge Sunday night in Janesville

JANESVILLE

A Janesville man was arrested late Sunday night on a charge of fourth-offense intoxicated driving on the city’s east side, according to a Rock County Sheriff’s Office news release.

A deputy stopped a Buick Verano sedan for a traffic violation at 11:34 p.m. Sunday, March 27, near Mount Zion Avenue and Rugby Road.

The driver, Joseph J. Saladino Jr., 25, of Janesville, was showing signs of impairment, police said. The deputy had Saladino perform field sobriety tests before arresting him on a charge of fourth offense OWI, according to the release.

Saladino is currently being held at the Rock County Jail.