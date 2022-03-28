ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Man Charged With First Degree Murder Within Minutes: Police

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2weXPG_0es33RaC00
Marcus Harris Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department

A Baltimore man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal shooting at Bel-Park Towers last week, authorities said.

Marcus Harris, 30, is being without bail on for the first-degree murder of Courtney Campbell, 34, Baltimore Police said.

Police responded to the shooting in the 3800 block of W. Belvedere Avenue around 11:37 a.m. on Friday, March 25, police said.

Upon arrival, officers found Campbell, suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest. He was taken to Sinai Hospital where he died shortly after, police said.

Officers on the scene were immediately able to identify and locate Harris as the shooter, police said. He is being held at Central Booking.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 12

The Wise guy
1d ago

Very good that’s one less murderer on the streets because this frightens all of us got away with it he would’ve done it again and then again and again too bad for the victim but it’s good for the shooter that he got caught the end

Reply
7
 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Victim Of Baltimore Homicide 'Didn't Deserve To Die'

Baltimore Police have identified the victim of a recent homicide that happened on the west side of the city as a beloved 50-year-old woman. Monique Billinger was found with gunshot wounds to her chest on the 1300 block of Mount Street around 9 p.m., city police said. She was taken...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Three Repeat Offenders Arrested In Murder Of Baltimore Man

Three people including some violent offenders have been arrested in connection to a homicide that happened earlier this year, authorities said. Ronnie Harris Jr., 38, Janay Barksdale, 33, and Morgan Reed, 40 have all been arrested in connection to the murder of 31-year-old James Moore. Both Barksdale and Reed are repeat offenders and Harris is a repeat violent offender.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Gunman Wanted In Deadly Shooting Nabbed Blocks Away: Police

An 18-year-old man who fled the scene after gunning down a 19-year-old victim in Reading was in police custody as of Sunday morning, authorities said. Wilson Ventura-Cruz is accused of shooting the unidentified man on the 1400 block of Schuylkill Avenue around 5:15 p.m. on Friday, March 25, Reading police said in a release.
READING, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Wbaltv.com

Teenager shot multiples times in head dies in west Baltimore, police say

Baltimore police said a teenager was fatally shot over the weekend. City police said officers were called around 1:40 a.m. Saturday to the 2400 block of West Lafayette Avenue in west Baltimore, where, in an alley, they found the victim lying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the back of the head.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Boy Who OD'd On Bus Had Been Cleaning Uncle's Fentanyl Paraphernalia: Prosecutor

A 35-year-old man from Camden County has been arrested for causing the fentanyl-overdose death of his 12-year-old nephew, authorities said. The boy had been directed by Troy Nokes, 35, of Blackwood, to clean fentanyl paraphernalia before he passed out on a school bus on Jan. 24, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Twp. Police Chief David Harkins.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

National Concerns Grow Over Missing Baltimore Teenager

Baltimore City Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing teenager from Baltimore, authorities said. Jamya Weaver, 13, has been missing since Wednesday, March 16, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. According to one Facebook post, she was last seen at 908 Saratoga Street...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltimore Police#Shooting#First Degree Murder#Sinai Hospital
Daily Voice

Police ID Victims Killed In Double Baltimore Homicide

Police in Baltimore have identified the two men shot and killed on Monday Feb. 21. Edward Johnson, 35, and Marcus Harris, 43, died in the shooting on the 800 block of Glade Court around 11:40 a.m., authorities said. Medics arrived to the scene and pronounced one of the victims deceased...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Baltimore Murder Convict's Guilty Plea Gets Him Life Behind Bars

One of two man arrested in an East Baltimore homicide has been convicted of murder and sentence to life in prison, authorities said. Keith Gladden, 35, pleaded guilty to the first-degree murder of Dontrell Toliver in the McElderry Park neighborhood back in 2020 on Wednesday, March 16, the office said, according to a release from the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

PA Woman Found Dead In Basement 3 Days After Partner Died

Three days before a Pennsylvania woman was found dead in a basement, her partner died, according to her social media. Angela “Angie” Grace Faidley, 45, of Connellsville, was found dead in the basement of a home in the 2100 block of 2nd Street in South Connellsville Boro, Fayette County on Tuesday, Mar. 1, shortly after 4:30 p.m., according to an updated release by Pennsylvania state police.
STAMFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Maryland Dentist Charged With Killing Patient Turned Lover Who OD'd In His Care (DETAILS)

A Germantown oral surgeon has been arrested and charged with killing a woman with whom he was romantically involved and was giving prescription drugs, authorities said. Dr. James Ryan was arrested and charged with the second-degree murder of Sarah Harris, 25, on Tuesday, March 22, Montgomery County Police said. Harris fatally overdosed after being given controlled substances, including Propofol, by Dr. Ryan on January 26, 2022, police said. Ryan had been giving Harris drugs, which he obtained through work, since March 2021, police said.
GERMANTOWN, MD
WSAV News 3

Police say teen was shot dead Monday afternoon

Editor’s note: The original version of this story reported the victim was a man, however, it was later confirmed to be a teen. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A 16-year-old boy was shot dead in Savannah Monday afternoon, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD). SPD said the shooting took place in the 400 block of […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
241K+
Followers
38K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy