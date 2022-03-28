Baltimore Man Charged With First Degree Murder Within Minutes: Police

Marcus Harris Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department

A Baltimore man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal shooting at Bel-Park Towers last week, authorities said.

Marcus Harris, 30, is being without bail on for the first-degree murder of Courtney Campbell, 34, Baltimore Police said.

Police responded to the shooting in the 3800 block of W. Belvedere Avenue around 11:37 a.m. on Friday, March 25, police said.

Upon arrival, officers found Campbell, suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest. He was taken to Sinai Hospital where he died shortly after, police said.

Officers on the scene were immediately able to identify and locate Harris as the shooter, police said. He is being held at Central Booking.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.