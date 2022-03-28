Bill to allow Sunday hunting on SC-owned lands gets hearing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A bill that would allow hunting on Sundays in wildlife management areas run by the state of South Carolina is getting a hearing on Tuesday.

South Carolina is one of only a few states that restrict hunting on Sundays, a prohibition going back to blue laws at the founding of the United States that banned many activities on what early churchgoers considered a day a rest.

Sunday hunting on private land has only been allowed since a constitutional amendment protecting the right to hunt and fish was approved by voters in 2010, The State newspaper reported.

The bill will be heard by a House subcommittee on Tuesday. It will need to pass the House and Senate before the General Assembly adjourns in May or sponsors will have to start all over again.

