Bill to allow Sunday hunting on SC-owned lands gets hearing

By The Associated Press
Fox 46 Charlotte
 1 day ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A bill that would allow hunting on Sundays in wildlife management areas run by the state of South Carolina is getting a hearing on Tuesday.

South Carolina is one of only a few states that restrict hunting on Sundays, a prohibition going back to blue laws at the founding of the United States that banned many activities on what early churchgoers considered a day a rest.

Coyote Harvest: SC offers lifetime hunting license for killing tagged coyotes

Sunday hunting on private land has only been allowed since a constitutional amendment protecting the right to hunt and fish was approved by voters in 2010, The State newspaper reported.

The bill will be heard by a House subcommittee on Tuesday. It will need to pass the House and Senate before the General Assembly adjourns in May or sponsors will have to start all over again.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

