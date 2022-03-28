ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Northeast Riding Weather Rollercoaster With Snow, 70 Degree Temps Expected This Week

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BlvdE_0es33Jlc00
Wind chills Monday morning. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

The Northeast is riding a weather rollercoaster this week with snow expected a the beginning and temps near 70 toward the end.

Monday, March 28 is expected to be the coldest day of the year, relative to the normal average temperature, that is, the National Weather Service says.

High winds and snow flurries are expected in the early afternoon, with more snow showers likely in the evening hours across North Jersey as temps plunge into the teens.

Skies will be sunny Tuesday with a high near 40 and some winds. Wednesday will be slightly warmer with a wintry mix of precipitation around lunch, and rain in the evening, the NWS says.

Thursday will be warm with a high around 70, but mostly rainy, and Friday will remain warm and cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning.

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
241K+
Followers
38K+
Post
73M+
Views
