ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC4

This popular diner chain will be offering endless breakfasts for $6.99

By Vivian Chow
ABC4
ABC4
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=136kjA_0es32n5V00

UTAH (ABC4) – As inflation causes prices to soar across the board affecting food and gas, one national diner chain is hoping to make eating out a little less taxing on your wallet.

Denny’s, the nationwide diner chain will be offering an endless breakfast for the low price of $6.99.

The company says the promotion, “is designed to alleviate guests who are dealing with the effects of the rising inflation and offer them great food for more value.”

The endless breakfasts are available at restaurants nationwide starting today through June 21. The offer is currently available for dine-in guests only.

Diners can enjoy endless buttermilk pancakes, scrambled eggs and hash browns for the bargain price tag. Guests can also add unlimited servings of bacon or sausage to their meal for an additional price.

PACK YOUR BAGS: Which countries have ended COVID restrictions for travelers?

“As Americans are being impacted by a unique mix of current events, and gas, rent and costs for supermarket staples, like eggs, milk and cheese continue to increase, Denny’s is proud to bring our guests Endless Breakfast at a time when we know each dollar matters,” said Denny’s Chief Brand Officer John Dillon.

Officials say in select states, the promotional breakfast may be priced at $8.99 in accordance with local markets.

To find a local Denny’s diner near you, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

This McDonald's Food Is Actually Free, According To A Former Worker

After the rise of COVID-19, the fast food industry saw a surge in prices on account of several factors such as labor costs and an increase in the prices of ingredients including eggs, meat, fish, poultry, and more. According to Business Insider, several fast food chains were affected such as Chipotle, McDonald's, Taco Bell, and The Cheesecake Factory among others. McDonald's saw an 8% increase in its prices and customers took to social media to complain about the fact that fast food eateries are a lot more pricey than they used to be.
RESTAURANTS
ABC4

Popular sandwich chain comes to another Utah city

PLEASANT VIEW, Utah (ABC4) – A popular sandwich chain shop is opening in another Utah city. Sandwich chain Jimmy John’s is opening its newest location in Pleasant View. The new shop is located at 1738 W 2700 N. The new location will also be hiring around 25-30 employees. “This will be our first store in […]
PLEASANT VIEW, UT
Greyson F

Beloved Restaurant Once Closed Will Re-Open This Month

A long time favorite restaurant is returning.Roberto Carlos Roman/Unsplash. A popular restaurant has managed to stave off permanent closure and will be opening its doors to the public later this month. Anita’s Street Market, a popular destination for Tucson residents looking for freshly made tortillas, salsas as well as breakfast and lunch, closed down shop in December. At the time, it looked like it would be forced to remain closed, but after a brush with death, the restaurant will officially return to serving customers.
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breakfasts#Diners#Food Drink#Restaurants#Covid#Americans
Wichita Eagle

Wendy’s New Menu Should Scare Burger King, McDonald’s

Back in 1983, Burger King's Croissan'wich seemed revolutionary. At the time, much like now, McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report dominated the fast-food breakfast market with a very simple menu. It had the Egg McMuffin, pancakes, the Big Breakfast (pancakes, eggs, sausage patty, and a hash browns), and not much else.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Are Running To Grab This Sectional Sofa

Costco may be a one-stop shop for grocery items, including those best-selling $5 rotisserie chickens and the retailer's most popular item: toilet paper. But Costco is so much more than just bulk groceries. You can also buy tires, get an eye exam, shop for life insurance, and even book that Hawaiian vacation you've always been dreaming about.
SHOPPING
Popculture

5 Popular Grocery Store Items Being Pulled From Shelves

A growing number of grocery items are being pulled from store shelves nationwide. Amid ongoing supply chain issues and rising costs, consumers seeking to cross items off their grocery lists are facing trouble as more products continue to be recalled. The most recent roundup of recalls has impacted everything from meat products to snack items and even a craft kit sold at one popular discount supermarket.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
click orlando

Kohl’s says it’s no longer a department store

Kohl’s is getting a makeover. The company said it’s not going to be a department store anymore and instead add Sephora mini-shops to about 75% of its U.S. stores. It also said it will open 100 new locations that’ll be about half the size of what they are now with more of a focus on fitness, athleisure, and jeans.
ORLANDO, FL
Greyson F

Popular Fried Chicken Chain Opening New Location in Town

Another fried chicken restaurant is opening soon.Loes Klinger/Unsplash. Chicken sandwiches continue to prove popular, as numerous fried chicken restaurants have opened up around town. Now, one of the newer chain restaurants to hit Arizona is opening another local to help satisfy the craving of hungry Tucson residents.
TUCSON, AZ
Maui News

Longtime local steak house shuts off grills for good

LAHAINA — When Martha Haleakala walks through the quiet dining room of the shuttered steak house, she sees 30 years’ worth of memories — the teppanyaki grills where local families celebrated their birthdays, the soda gun behind the bar where her granddaughter and friends used to drink straight from the nozzle.
LAHAINA, HI
WKRC

Popular EPCOT attraction to close permanently

LA BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WKRC) - A popular attraction at the Walt Disney World Resort's EPCOT is set to close for good after running for less than three years. While guests have plenty of upcoming features to look forward to, some inspired by popular movies like "Moana" and "Guardians of the Galaxy," the EPCOT Experience will be shutting down.
LIFESTYLE
Joel Eisenberg

Popular Chain Stores Scheduled to Close in 2022

From Kroger and its family of companies to dozens of other venerable chains, the forecast for 2022 is mixed at best. This article is free of bias, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: Kroger.com, LoveMoney.com, Wikipedia.org, MacroTrends.net, Fortune 500, and Offers.com.
LONG BEACH, CA
ABC4

ABC4

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy