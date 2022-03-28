ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MN

Here’s Why Assessed Property Values Are Up In St. Louis County

By Steve Tanko
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Property owners in St. Louis County will be greeted with a letter in the mail over the next few weeks that will play a large role in how much their eventual tax bill is for next year. It's the time of year that the county sends out their annual Estimated Market...

FOXBusiness

St. Louis County former Ford mechanic awarded $20M in asbestos suit

ST. LOUIS — A south St. Louis County man who sued Ford Motor Co. over his exposure to asbestos has been awarded $20 million. In his lawsuit, William Trokey, 76, alleged that his exposure to asbestos while working on Ford brakes as a gas station mechanic in the 1960s led to him being diagnosed with mesothelioma, a form of cancer.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
HOUSING URBAN DEVELOPMENT - EMERGENCY SOLUTION GRANT FY2021 FUNDING. The St. Louis County Department of Human Services-Homeless Services Program is seeking proposals from suitably qualified entities to provide projects and programs that address the need for Street Outreach, Emergency Shelter, Homelessness Prevention, and Rapid Rehousing for St. Louis County individuals and families who are homeless or at-risk of homelessness. The total Housing Urban Development funding available for the Emergency Solution Grant FY2021 is $483,239.00. Proposals are due on April 5, 2022 by 2:00 p.m. Central Time. Request For Proposal details and specifications can be obtained at the St. Louis County Bids and RFPs webpage located at https://stlouiscountymo.gov/services/request-for-bids-and-proposals/
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
EDMUNDSON — Health care workers with the Service Employees International Union rallied Tuesday afternoon outside the Ascension headquarters here in solidarity with workers at one of the company’s nursing homes in New York. Ascension is a nonprofit, Catholic health system. Workers are protesting what they are calling unfair...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
DULUTH — Former Duluth Police Chief Gordon Ramsay on Wednesday will officially enter the race to be St. Louis County's top law enforcement officer. Ramsay will formally launch his campaign for sheriff with events at 11:30 a.m. at Palmers Tavern in Hibbing and 3 p.m. at the Greysolon Plaza lobby in Duluth.
DULUTH, MN
Get ready, big changes are coming to the Duluth Target store, here is a list of changes you can expect to happen throughout much of the rest of the year as the remodeling project gets underway. It was reported late last year that permits were being filed with the City...
DULUTH, MN
Duluth, MN
