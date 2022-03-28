ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Two Fort Myers-area lottery players win $1 million each in Gold Rush scratch off

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NKynU_0es322sj00

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Two Florida Lottery players each won $1 million from the Gold Rush Limited Scratch-Off game in the Fort Myers area.

David Romano, 53, of Naples, and Rogeria Campbell, 27, of Fort Myers, both won the $1 million and claimed their big prizes at the Lottery’s Fort Myers District Office.

Romano purchased his winning ticket from a Publix located at 15265 Collier Blvd. in Naples. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000. The Publix will receive a $2,000 commission bonus for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3epA4D_0es322sj00
Florida Lottery

Campbell also chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000. She purchased her ticket from a Gigi located at 2130 Ford St. in Fort Myers. Gigi will also receive a 2,000 commission bonus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=250KoD_0es322sj00
Florida Lottery

Gold Rush Limited launched in September 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million. The ticket also has over 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000.

