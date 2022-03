ALTON - Workers were wasting no time Wednesday constructing walls for the McDonald's restaurant being built in the 700 block of East Broadway in Alton. In fact, workers were so anxious to get the project moving they were already building walls for the new restaurant before a concrete slab foundation had even been poured for the walls to stand on. The former McDonald's on the site was destroyed by a fire on June 17, 2021, leaving the restaurant a total loss.

ALTON, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO