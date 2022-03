Something remarkable is happening with online learning. Let’s call it ed tech’s second wave. It’s been said that necessity is the mother of invention. And wow—there has been a lot of necessity over the past two years—and a lot of invention. For business leaders and companies, the massive social experiment that required shifting from in-person to online environments has reshaped how we think and design learning at work. We were already in an upskilling imperative, faced with ever-increasing demands on skill development and hiring challenges. The pandemic managed to accelerate those demands.

