Panama City Beach, FL

Local law enforcement addresses violent weekend in Panama City Beach

By Jake Holter
 1 day ago

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Massive crowds forced road closures and led many local businesses to close early on Panama City Beach over the weekend.

Panama City Beach officials are still trying to wrap their heads around the unruly behavior that occurred along Front Beach Road this weekend.

WATCH: Massive crowds cause trouble in Panama City Beach

“It pains me to sit up here and if I sound angry it’s because I am,” Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said. “I’m upset that I have to stand up here. I’m upset that they have to stand up here. I’m upset that I’m looking at all these weapons that we found on my beach.”

Local law enforcement agencies seized 75 illegal firearms over a period of two days.

Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said each of these guns represents an armed encounter with a law enforcement officer.

“This weekend could very easily have resulted in some tragedies of an officer’s laws of life, a citizen’s loss of life, or even a bad guy’s loss of life that would’ve been a tragedy,” Ford said. “All of those would have been a tragedy.”

Panama City Beach Police address Sunday shooting

A 22-year-old Cropwell, Alabama man named Javonte Sanders is facing gun-related charges in this weekend’s shooting.

Authorities booked 161 people into the Bay County Jail on a variety of charges.

“I assure you that this will not be a real fun beach at the Bay County Jail. If you come here to act like a criminal, we’ll treat you like one,” Ford said.

Talamantez said that planning for these types of events, organized over social media, can be challenging.

“There’s no framework in place to judge how a social influencer or a social media event would impact occupancy in any municipality. One post can go viral, one post can be a dud. It’s hard to gauge that,” Talamantez said.

But he said most if not all of the crowds from this weekend are gone.

“We saw a mass exodus yesterday after the shooting,” Talamantez said. “We stayed out late last night doing threat assessments ensuring that the community is safe. Currently, as we stand right now it doesn’t appear that this specific group is still in town however we are on guard and we are still looking.”

As for extending spring break laws or imposing a curfew, Talamantez maintains nothing is off the table.

Panama City Beach council members will hold a special meeting Friday morning to discuss this weekend’s events.

You can watch the full news conference below:

Editor’s note: This news conference took place on Monday, March 28 at 11 a.m.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office released 36 mugshots associated with this past weekend’s arrests.

WFLA

Did teen’s size factor in Florida tower ride death?

A rising middle school football player in Missouri, only 14 but already 6 feet, 5 inches tall and well over 300 pounds, Tyre Sampson fell to his death from a towering Florida amusement ride. Lawyers for his family want to know if negligence about his size, or other factors, played a role.
News Channel Nebraska

Grand Island woman arrested for beating man unconscious

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A central Nebraska woman is in the jail after she allegedly beat a man unconscious. Grand Island police said it happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday, at the Brickhouse Night Club. Police said they found a man outside of the club unconscious on the ground. After...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
