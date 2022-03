Yungblud’s new video for his single, “The Funeral,” features Ozzy Osbourne. About the song, he says he’s been grappling with who he wants to be and writing this song helped him be himself. “The lyrics are literally me listing off everything I’m insecure about because if you identify with what you don’t like about yourself and own it, no one can say anything that you haven’t already said to yourself.”

MUSIC ・ 15 DAYS AGO