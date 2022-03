KEARNEY, Neb. - Fort Hays State is still in search of its first MIAA victory of the season after a pair of setbacks at Nebraska-Kearney on Saturday. The Tigers held slim leads early in both games, but saw the Lopers rally past in both to remain undefeated in MIAA play at 6-0 and run their win streak to 11 games overall. UNK is now 16-12 overall, while FHSU moved to 13-17 overall and 0-4 in the MIAA.

