Raya Lucaria Academy is Elden Ring’s take on Hogwarts, if the school for witchcraft and wizardry was filled with psychotic murderers who want to kill you. Just don’t tell that to Thops, the sad sorcerer sitting in the Church of Irith who you’re likely to meet as you emerge from Stormveil Castle into Liurnia of the Lakes for the first time. Thops wants nothing more than to go back to school, and with this Elden Ring Thops guide, you’re going to help him get there — and solve the “erudition” puzzle in the Converted Tower while you’re at it.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 HOURS AGO