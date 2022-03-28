ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Supreme Court agrees to review California law on pork sales

By Associated Press
FOX40
FOX40
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oRXXU_0es2zu1d00

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court said Monday it would review a challenge to a California law that set certain conditions for pork sold in the state.

The case stems from a 2018 ballot measure where California voters approved the nation’s toughest living space standards for breeding pigs.

Two agricultural associations challenging the law say almost no farms satisfy those conditions. They say the “massive costs of complying” with the law will “fall almost exclusively on out-of-state farmers” and that the costs will be passed on to consumers nationwide.

Attorney Ben Crump retained by family of teen who died after falling from theme park ride

The law had a Jan. 1 effective date, but California is currently allowing the continued sale of pork processed under the old rules .

The groups challenging the law are the National Pork Producers Council and the American Farm Bureau Federation. The case is expected to be argued after the court begins its new term in October.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
FOX40
FOX40

13K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

2M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
KTLA

New California law prevents court-ordered enrollment drop at UC Berkeley

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new law on Monday that stops one of the nation’s most prestigious universities from having to turn away thousands of students from its incoming freshman class. Just 11 days ago, the state Supreme Court ordered the University of California, Berkeley, to reduce its enrollment. The court sided with a neighborhood group […]
BERKELEY, CA
Reason.com

SCOTUS Agrees to Hear Significant Dormant Commerce Clause Case

Today the Supreme Court granted certiorari in three cases. One of the cases, National Pork Producers Council v. Ross, concerns the extent to which the Dormant Commerce Clause limits state regulations that have alleged extraterritorial effects. As a consequence, this case could have implications far beyond the specific regulations concerning the sale of pork products in California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
eenews.net

Supreme Court pork case could swing state climate reg fights

The Supreme Court today agreed to get involved in a California pork production dispute that has the potential to affect other legal battles over state environmental regulations. In its order list this morning, the justices indicated that they would consider National Pork Producers Council v. Karen Ross, a challenge to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
Washington Post

The Supreme Court gets a taste of its own medicine

It’s a case of the pot calling the kettle dark. Last week, on the very day President Biden announced his nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) issued a statement expressing his earnest concern that “Judge Jackson was the favored choice of far-left dark-money groups.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Crump
KWQC

Supreme Court: States must allow prayer, touch in executions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court said Thursday that states must accommodate the wishes of death row inmates who want to have their pastors pray aloud and even touch them during their executions. The court ruled in the case of a Texas inmate, John Henry Ramirez, who challenged state...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Law#U S Supreme Court#Ap#The Supreme Court
The Independent

American doctor slams US government after he is forced to save own daughter from Ukraine in daring mountain rescue

The family of a Massachusetts 19-year-old woman and her 9-month-old baby have finally made it out of war-torn Ukraine, according to local news site WCVB.Massachusetts parents Dr Deborah Hubbard and Dr William Hubbard say their daughter, Aislinn Hubbard, who had been studying in Kyiv at a prestigious dance school since 2018, had tried to cross the Slovakian border shared with the at-war country, but failed to make it across when agents asked to see her son’s birth certificate.WCVB reported that Dr Hubbard and his daughter and grandchild were able to cross into Slovakia after hiking for hours through...
POLITICS
Reason.com

Justice Kavanaugh Is Not Going To Lay A Hand On Employment Division v. Smith

On Thursday, the Supreme Court decided Ramirez v. Collier. Ramirez, a capital defendant, was scheduled for execution. But Texas did not allow Ramirez's pastor to lay hands on him, and engage in audible prayer, during the execution. On appeal to the Supreme Court, Ramirez argued that Texas's policy violated the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act, or RLUIPA (one of my favorite acronyms). The defendant did not preserve arguments based on the Free Exercise Clause. (The Becket Fund sought to participate in oral argument to address First Amendment arguments.)
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
bloomberglaw.com

Justices Side With Defense in Gun-Sentencing Law Dispute (2)

Successive storage-unit burglaries in one night just one ‘occasion’. The Supreme Court curbed mandatory-minimum sentences in federal gun cases, siding with the defense in a dispute over what it means to commit crimes on different “occasions.”. Successive burglaries in a single criminal episode count as just one prior...
CONGRESS & COURTS
US News and World Report

Hospitalized U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thomas Does Not Have COVID

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who was hospitalized last week with flu-like symptoms, does not have COVID-19, a court spokeswoman said on Monday. The court announced on Sunday night that the 73-year-old conservative justice had been admitted with an infection to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington...
WASHINGTON, DC
bloomberglaw.com

Supreme Court Backs GOP on Wisconsin State Legislative Maps (1)

A divided U.S. Supreme Court tossed out a ruling that adopted state-legislative voting maps crafted by Wisconsin’s Democratic governor, saying his plan might violate the Constitution by carving out an additional majority-Black district for the State Assembly. In an unsigned order Wednesday, the justices said the Wisconsin Supreme Court...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX40

FOX40

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy