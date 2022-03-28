'Cyber Rodeo': A look at everything we know about the Giga Texas opening party

Neighboring cities to Austin saw tornados bring damage to homes, businesses and vehicles on Monday evening as a wave of storms passed through Central Texas.Tornadoes were confirmed in multiple counties, including Round Rock, Elgin, Jarrell and Hutto. No injuries have been reported in these areas so far. Damages will be assessed on Tuesday.Williamson County experienced two separate tornadoes, County Judge Bill Gravell confirmed. The first tornado hit the ground at I-35 and Texas 45 in Round Rock and passed through Kalahari Resort, damaging vehicles in the parking lot before heading to Granger. The second tornado started northwest of Jarrell, damaging...
