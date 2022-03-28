ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

'Cyber Rodeo': A look at everything we know about the Giga Texas opening party

By Andrea Guzmán
Austonia
Austonia
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Fresh off celebrating production and deliveries of the new Tesla gigafactory in Berlin, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has released more details about Giga Texas and its grand opening early next...

austonia.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Austonia

Anticipation around Gigafactory grand opening grows with tickets on sale for Tesla Con Texas

Tickets are on sale for Tesla Con Texas, an event Tesla enthusiasts are hosting alongside the April 7 grand opening of the gigafactory in southeast Travis County. The Tesla Owners Club Austin announced last month that the event will be held April 5-8. The main event will be from noon to 6 p.m. April 8 with tickets on sale for that day at $20 a person. It has marketed it as the “biggest Tesla Fan event ever.”
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Tesla plans new lower-mileage Model Y vehicles ahead of Giga Texas launch

Tesla plans to launch new Model Ys with a lower mileage range than current Model Y vehicles. The announcement comes just under a month before the company begins releasing its first Austin-made Model Ys in time for the southeast Austin Giga Texas plant grand opening next month. This comes as Giga Texas prepares for its grand opening next month and the upcoming release of Austin-made Model Y’s.A new filing with the Environmental Protection Agency revealed this version of the EV, which will go for 279-miles on a full charge. This is down 51 miles of the long-range Model Y....
AUSTIN, TX
KTAL

Texas: 1st daughter stops in for cocktail – bar owner mistakes SS Agents for Alcohol Control

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Ashley Biden, the daughter of President Joe Biden, caused quite a stir among patrons at a quiet downtown haunt over the weekend. Jim Pirtle is owner of Notsuoh in Houston. It’s an eclectic bar to say the least. The place draws the underground art crowd who get it. The establishment is one of the oldest bars along Main. Saturday night, the owner and patrons got quite the surprise when Biden arrived.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Travis County, TX
Cars
City
Austin, TX
County
Travis County, TX
Austin, TX
Cars
Local
Texas Cars
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Us Weekly

‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff ‘6666’: Everything to Know So Far

The story continues. After the success of Yellowstone, fans were surprised with three spinoffs set to be released on the Paramount Network — 1883, 1932 and 6666. Creator Taylor Sheridan's vision for the present-day series quickly became a topic of conversation when he reportedly bought the famous 6666 Ranch in Texas. At the time, Sheridan […]
TV SERIES
WFAA

California beverage company moving headquarters to Central Texas, Gov. Abbott announces

KYLE, Texas — A California-based beverage company is the latest business moving its headquarters to Central Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that Sovereign Flavors will relocate its operations to Kyle from Orange County. The company will bring its headquarters, manufacturing, quality assurance and research and development departments to the area.
KYLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giga Texas#Giga Berlin#Rodeo#Tesla Owners#Vehicles#Cyber Rodeo#The Grand Opening Party#Harold Green Road#Texan
FMX 94.5

6 Things That Make Lubbock One Of The Nastiest Places In Texas

Sorry gang, but Lubbock can be kind of gross. Yes, we're dealing with the gross, dirty, diseased, and junky version of "nasty" here. What's amazing is that Lubbock tends to look kind of clean, but that's an illusion. What really happens here is everything is blown into certain places or runs off into the buffalo wallows. Then there are the people who won't wrap that rascal or wash their hands after dropping a deuce.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Cars
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

New truck for teen who drove out of Texas tornado

AUSTIN, Texas — A teen driver, who made headlines across the country this week after amazing video circulated of him driving out of a tornado in his red truck, is getting a new ride and a new job. According to the FOX affiliate in Dallas, 16-year-old Riley Leon said...
ENVIRONMENT
Austonia

Multiple tornadoes bring damage to Central Texas

Neighboring cities to Austin saw tornados bring damage to homes, businesses and vehicles on Monday evening as a wave of storms passed through Central Texas.Tornadoes were confirmed in multiple counties, including Round Rock, Elgin, Jarrell and Hutto. No injuries have been reported in these areas so far. Damages will be assessed on Tuesday.Williamson County experienced two separate tornadoes, County Judge Bill Gravell confirmed. The first tornado hit the ground at I-35 and Texas 45 in Round Rock and passed through Kalahari Resort, damaging vehicles in the parking lot before heading to Granger. The second tornado started northwest of Jarrell, damaging...
ROUND ROCK, TX
Austonia

Austonia

Austin, TX
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Our coverage is 100% Austin, Texas. Free, no paywalls. We tell you about who and what you need to know. Our stories are short and focused. We cover news, business, influencers, food and drink, sports, and anything else "Austin." We're part of the community---locally-owned and operated and our journalists have experience in the Austin market. We're non-partisan--we just tell you what's happening. Find us also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

 https://austonia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy