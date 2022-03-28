ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, IL

Police officer shot following chase, suspect arrested

By Bradley Zimmerman
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RMN8Y_0es2zmD300

BROWN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A central Illinois police officer is recovering from a serious gunshot wound he suffered Saturday night while arresting a man.

More News from WRBL

The man who police say shot the officer, 29-year-old Daniel Payne of Greenbrier, Tenn., was arrested and charged with Attempted First Degree Murder of a Police Officer.

Payne was pulled over in Mendosia Saturday night, but he sped away from the traffic stop. Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies pursued Payne through two counties until he crashed in Brown County.

As officers were approaching Payne’s wrecked car, he began shooting at them, hitting an officer of the Chapin Police Department. Officers returned fire and Payne surrendered.

The injured officer, a 39-year-old man with seven years of service, is being treated at an area hospital.

Payne is being held in the Schuyler County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3

14K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Follow WRBL News 3 and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
WSAV News 3

Police say teen was shot dead Monday afternoon

Editor’s note: The original version of this story reported the victim was a man, however, it was later confirmed to be a teen. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A 16-year-old boy was shot dead in Savannah Monday afternoon, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD). SPD said the shooting took place in the 400 block of […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Shooting suspect in custody after a year on the run

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A man accused of shooting a stranger in 2021 in Augusta, Georgia is now behind bars. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says in March of 2021, 32-year old Reginald Jerome McGee shot a man and his uncle inside of a car on the 2100 block of MLK Blvd. Authorities say the […]
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Brown County, IL
State
Illinois State
Brown County, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Neshoba Democrat

2 charged in high-speed casino chase

Two people have been charged in a high-speed chase into Leake County that inured two Sheriff’s deputies last month, the authorities said. Angela Whitehead, 30, of 4160 New Hope Road, Lexington, was arrested and charged with felony pursuit, DUI, two counts of aggravated assault of a police officer, reckless driving, failure to yield to blue lights, improper passing and possession of marijuana in a a vehicle, officials said.
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
Sacramento Bee

Wife turns in husband after finding video of him molesting granddaughter, GA cops say

A Georgia man has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation after his wife found videos of him abusing their 5-year-old granddaughter, according to Augusta authorities. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the couple’s home early on Sunday, March 13, to investigate a sexual assault, authorities wrote in a police report obtained by McClatchy News.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Central Illinois#Wcia
WRBL News 3

Suspect arrested in deadly Hamilton Road shooting in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department has made an arrest in a deadly weekend shooting. According to police, Mario Alonzo Fannin was arrested in connection to the shooting of Dearko Thornton. Thornton was shot on Sunday at the My Food Mart, located at 404 Hamilton Road. Police responded to the shooting at 11:11 […]
LAGRANGE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WALA-TV FOX10

Citing largest amount of promethazine he’s seen in one car, judge revokes bond of Mobile murder defendant

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An accused murderer who was out on bail is heading back to jail after a judge removed his bond Tuesday because of a new arrest. Darrion Montreal Johnson, 31, is one of five people charged with killing a 62-year-old woman on Roderick Road in September 2020. It was revenge, authorities said at the time, for a murder that the woman’s son is accused of committing.
MOBILE, AL
MyArkLaMiss

Open-mouth kiss lands woman in prison for 2 years

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman from Tennessee was sentenced to prison for passing contraband to a Pennsylvania federal inmate during a visit. According to federal prosecutors, Lisa Montpelier, 48, of Johnson City, Tennessee, was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison and two years of supervised release for passing contraband to a federal […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WRBL News 3

Sheriff: 7-month-old dead after family dog attack in Georgia

MARTINEZ, Ga. (AP) – A seven-month-old infant has died after being attacked by a family dog in suburban Augusta. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said the attack happened around midday Tuesday at a home in the City of Martinez. The infant, Serenity Garnett, was being watched by her great-grandmother when the American Bulldog Great Pyrenees […]
MARTINEZ, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy