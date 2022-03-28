ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chiefs suddenly among busiest NFL teams during offseason

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 1 day ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs were supposed to be quiet during free agency, with so many of their...

localnews8.com

FanSided

Could Rob Gronkowski be headed to the Buffalo Bills?

Rob Gronkowski could look to play for his hometown Buffalo Bills in 2022 NFL free agency. With Tom Brady having retired from football, that means Tampa Bay Buccaneers free agent tight end Rob Gronkowski could look to join his third NFL team: The Buffalo Bills. Tim Graham of The Athletic...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Peyton Manning Names His Son’s 2 Favorite Quarterbacks

Peyton Manning joked about his son’s favorite NFL quarterbacks in today’s game. While his dad is one of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time, his son, Marshall, likes to display other quarterback jerseys in his room. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Next “Bombshell” Move

It’s been a truly wild NFL offseason so far. Tom Brady came out of retirement, Russell Wilson was traded to the Broncos, Davante Adams was traded to the Raiders, Deshaun Watson was traded to the Browns, Baker Mayfield and Jimmy Garoppolo could be cut, and that’s just the start of it.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

2 prominent NFL coaches opposed to OT rule change

The NFL’s overtime rules have once again been a major topic of debate this offseason, and two of the league’s longest-tenured coaches do not think any change is needed. Two proposed changes to the overtime format are currently under consideration. One, which was proposed by the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles, suggests that each team should get a possession in overtime before moving to sudden death. The Tennessee Titans proposed tweaking the current rule so that each team must possess the ball unless the team with the first possession scores a touchdown and converts a 2-point attempt.
NFL
Idaho8.com

Head coaches laud NFL’s diversity moves at league meetings

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — No NFL head coach is more enthusiastic and upbeat than Pete Carroll. So it shouldn’t be at all surprising that his response to the NFL’s moves to enhance opportunities for minority coaches was, well, especially enthusiastic and upbeat. “It’s a beautiful thing,” Carroll says. “Way, way, way overdue.” To ensure more opportunities for diverse candidates, the league added requirements on the hiring of offensive assistant coaches, and women in general. That included adjustments to the Rooney Rule adopted in 2003 and amended frequently in attempts to enhance opportunities for people of color and women for nearly all league and team jobs.
NFL
Idaho8.com

Goodell: No timetable on NFL investigation of Deshaun Watson

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A resolution to the NFL’s investigation into Deshaun Watson’s conduct could take some time, Commissioner Roger Goodell said Tuesday. The quarterback, now with Cleveland after a trade from Houston, will not be indicted on criminal sexual misconduct charges brought by 22 women. He still faces 22 civil lawsuits. Goodell said “there is no timetable” for the NFL completing its investigation.
NFL
Idaho8.com

NFL owners approve rule change for OT in playoffs

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The NFL is changing its sometimes controversial overtime rules to guarantee each side gets the ball in the playoffs. Concerned that the coin toss to begin the extra period has too much impact on postseason game results, the owners voted Tuesday to approve a proposal presented by the Colts and Eagles. Beginning this season, if the team possessing the ball first in overtime scores a touchdown on that series, the opponent still gets a possession. In recent seasons, that touchdown would have ended the game.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Which NFL players have won the MVP Award since the 2000 season?

The best of the best each season (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) The MVP Award has been dominated by quarterbacks in the NFL. Which players have won the award since 2000? Let's take a look...2000 Scott Rovak-USA TODAY Sports Marshall Faulk, St. Louis Rams2001 USA TODAY Sports Kurt Warner, St. Louis Rams2002 MPS-USA TODAY Sports Rich Gannon, Oakland Raiders2003  Paul Abell-USA TODAY Sports Steve McNair, Tennessee Titans and Peyton Manning, Indianapolis Colts2004 Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports Peyton Manning, Indianapolis Colts2005 Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports Shaun Alexander, Seattle Seahawks2006 Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports LaDainian Tomlinson, San Diego Chargers2007 Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports Tom Brady, New England Patriots2008 Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY...
NFL
The Spun

Colts Owner Reveals They Pursued Another Quarterback Trade

The Indianapolis Colts will begin their fourth straight season with a new quarterback. After trading Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders, they acquired Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons. Ryan wasn’t the only signal-caller on their radar. According to The Athletic’s Stephen Holder, Colts owner Jim Irsay revealed during...
NFL
Idaho8.com

Jaguars to play 1 home game annually at Wembley through ’24

The Jacksonville Jaguars have reupped their commitment to playing annually at Wembley Stadium in London. The Jaguars received formal approval at the NFL owners meetings in Palm Beach, Florida, to move forward with a three-year contract to play at Wembley. The deal gives the small-market franchise exclusivity at one of the United Kingdom’s most iconic venues. Jacksonville will have full control of the home game for the first time. The change could mean increased local revenue for a team playing more than 4,000 miles (6,437 kilometers) from home. The Jaguars will be in charge of ticketing, merchandise sales and game-day management.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ClutchPoints

Tyreek Hill’s big request to Dolphins after trade, revealed

The Miami Dolphins immediately beefed up their wide receiver depth chart when they acquired superstar Tyreek Hill in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. Not only did the Dolphins pay a big price to acquire Hill’s services. but the former Chiefs star was immediately paid like the league’s best wide receiver, as he inked a four-year, $120 million deal with the franchise. However, Hill reportedly wanted something more than just the money. The star wideout made a request of the Dolphins after the trade, as reported by Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post.
NFL
WTHR

Colts announce Tarik Glenn will be inducted into Ring of Honor

INDIANAPOLIS — Super Bowl champion Tarik Glenn is headed for the Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor. The Colts selected the offensive lineman 19th overall in the 1997 NFL Draft, and he went on to play all of his 10 seasons with the team. Glenn started 154 regular-season games and...
NFL
The Spun

Longtime NFL Offensive Lineman Retires At 30

A longtime offensive lineman in the National Football League is retiring. Longtime Jacksonville Jaguars center Brandon Linder, 30, announced his retirement on Monday morning. Linder revealed he has new ventures he’d like to chase that don’t align with his current football-related schedule and life. He plans to remain in the Jacksonville area.
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL's new playoff OT rule was necessary for players, coaches AND fans I THE HERD

USFL Head of Officiating Mike Pereira joins Colin Cowherd to discuss his reaction to the NFL moving off their traditional overtime rule, allowing both teams to have possession during the playoffs. This was decided after the OT shootout in the AFC Divisional Round matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.
NFL
The Spun

Roger Goodell Was Asked About Deshaun Watson Decision

On Tuesday afternoon, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell spoke with the media about a multitude of different topics. The league’s commissioner opened by talking about the Buffalo Bills new stadium before launching into a series of concerning topics. He spoke about the investigations into the Miami Dolphins, Washington Commanders and the latest – Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.
NFL
FanSided

Bad news on Cowboys WR Michael Gallup has already arrived

The Dallas Cowboys will likely have to be without stud wide receiver Michael Gallup for the first 2-3 games of the campaign. The start of the season, as expected, is going to be a bit complicated for Dak Prescott and the rest of the Dallas Cowboys offense. That’s because wide receiver Michael Gallup won’t be out on the field.
