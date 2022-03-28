Shots fired investigation on East Locust Street

Davenport, IOWA – According to the police officials, the shooting occurred right after 5 a.m. Sunday morning.

Davenport Fire and Medic EMS responded to the 100 block of East Locust Street in reference to the report of an unknown medical issue.

When the first responders arrived on scene, they reportedly found a 53-year-old male suffering from serious, but non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The unidentified victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

No other injuries or damage was reported.

No suspects have been arrested yet, police said.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.