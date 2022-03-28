ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Shots fired investigation on East Locust Street

Davenport Journal
Davenport Journal
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L5HSL_0es2zLZY00

Davenport, IOWA – According to the police officials, the shooting occurred right after 5 a.m. Sunday morning.

Davenport Fire and Medic EMS responded to the 100 block of East Locust Street in reference to the report of an unknown medical issue.

When the first responders arrived on scene, they reportedly found a 53-year-old male suffering from serious, but non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The unidentified victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

No other injuries or damage was reported.

No suspects have been arrested yet, police said.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.

Comments / 0

Related
KWQC

Police identify Davenport teen fatally shot Friday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A 16-year-old Davenport teen fatally shot Friday has been identified as Tylan Sanders, Davenport police confirmed Monday. The shooting remains under investigation. No other information was released Monday. Around 6:19 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the 900 block of Iroquois Drive for a report of gunfire...
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Separate shootings in Davenport leave 2 people injured Sunday

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Two men are in the hospital after a pair of shootings that happened hours apart in Davenport early Sunday morning. According to the Davenport Police Department, at about 1:30 a.m. March 27 officers were alerted to a gunshot victim in the 1300 block of West Third Street while they were present in the area for bar closes.
DAVENPORT, IA
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man arrested in shooting investigation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police arrested Kevon Tillman-Jackson, 18, on Saturday after officers responded to a reported shooting on Acorn Street. According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the 600 block of Acorn Street around 4 p.m. and found a parked car that had numerous bullet holes. Police spoke with Tillman-Jackson, who was a […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davenport, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Davenport, IA
Crime & Safety
hiphopnc.com

Black Man Dies After Being Shot 20 Times In Emergency Room By Ohio Police Officers, Medical Examiner Says

On April 12, last year, 27-year-old Black man Miles Jackson was shot and killed by police officers in a Columbus, Ohio, emergency room. Jackson allegedly had a gun tucked into his sweatpants and the gun reportedly went off, which doesn’t mean he opened fire in the ER, it just means the gun went off. Now, a medical examiner has ruled Jackson’s death a homicide and reported that he was shot 20 times and suffered wounds to his head, chest, and abdomen.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police
KWQC

Police identify suspect in standoff by NorthPark Mall

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police have identified the armed suspect in a standoff Sunday that died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police identified 23-year-old Sean Gaylord of Rock Island as the armed man they negotiated with when they arrived at the 3700 block of Main Street around 11:22 a.m.
DAVENPORT, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHO 13

Des Moines man charged in fatal crash

Des Moines — A Des Moines man has been charged in a fatal car crash that happened back in January. Des Moines Police arrested 24-year-old Spencer Smith from Des Moines. Smith has been charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and serious injury by vehicle. Authorities say he was driving over 100 miles per hour […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Police identify man who died after east side crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have released the name of a man who died after a crash near the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines earlier this week. According to the Des Moines Police Department, 24-year-old Dakota Weller was driving eastbound on East University around 5:43 p.m. Monday when his truck veered across the westbound […]
DES MOINES, IA
KOEL 950 AM

UPDATE: Missing Buchanan County Man Found Deceased

We are very sorry to report the niece of Paul Block Jr. says "my uncle has been found, unfortunately we didn’t get the outcome we had hoped for. Our hearts are shattered. Please send love and prayers to my family as we come to terms with the loss of one of the most amazing men this earth could have ever been blessed with."
BUCHANAN COUNTY, IA
94.1 KRNA

Another Deadly Shooting in Waterloo This Morning

As reported by KWWL, a deadly shooting took place in Waterloo early this morning, March 22. Per KCRG, "In a news release, police said they were called just after 4 a.m. to an apartment at 627 West 2nd Street." It took place on West 2nd Street, where local authorities had...
WATERLOO, IA
Washington Post

A landmark verdict in the George Floyd case confirms that police must stop crimes by fellow officers

Why is it that police officers, who have sworn an oath to uphold the law, just stand by and do nothing when a fellow officer engages in illegal conduct — such as making discriminatory arrests or using excessive force? That question has long been the elephant in the room in any discussion of police reform. That is why the conviction of three former Minneapolis police officers on federal charges that they violated the constitutional rights of George Floyd is significant. Officers are now on notice that their inaction in the face of wrongdoing puts them at risk not only of losing their jobs but also of being criminally charged. That has the potential to bring about needed change to hidebound police cultures.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Davenport Journal

Davenport Journal

Davenport, IA
24K+
Followers
1K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Davenport Journal is Davenport’s leading source for local news, COVID-19 updates and local events.

 https://davenportjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy