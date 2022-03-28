Davenport Police investigating after 23-year-old man shot, seriously injured on W 3rd St

Davenport, IOWA – Davenport Police Department officials said the shooting occurred right after 1 a.m. early Sunday morning.

It happened on W 3rd St.

Davenport Police Department officers responded to a shooting call.

When the officers arrived on scene, they found one adult male victim.

Police said the 23-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time.

No other information is available at the moment.

Davenport Police are investigating this incident.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.