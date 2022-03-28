Davenport Police investigating after 23-year-old man shot, seriously injured on W 3rd St
Davenport, IOWA – Davenport Police Department officials said the shooting occurred right after 1 a.m. early Sunday morning.
It happened on W 3rd St.
Davenport Police Department officers responded to a shooting call.
When the officers arrived on scene, they found one adult male victim.
Police said the 23-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time.
No other information is available at the moment.
Davenport Police are investigating this incident.
This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.
