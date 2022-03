Good sound quality and noise cancellation don't typically fall into the "budget-friendly" category when it comes to headphones, but the Anker Soundcore Life Q30 are an exception. Featured on our lists of the best noise-canceling headphones and the best headphones overall for 2022, these wireless over-ear headphones were already a good value at their usual price of $80. But today only you can pick them up for $20 off at Amazon's Anker sale. Through 11:55 a.m. PT tonight, Amazon is offering up to 33% off select Anker headphones and earbuds, with savings of up to $32 off.

ELECTRONICS ・ 15 DAYS AGO