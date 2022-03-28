ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dawson Springs, KY

Dawson Springs man facing sex crime charges out of Georgia

By Jill Lyman
14news.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - A Dawson Springs man is facing several charges connected to an...

www.14news.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Tenn. Man Found Guilty of Murdering NBA Star Lorenzen Wright, Sentenced to Life in Prison

A Tennessee man has been convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the 2010 murder of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright. Billy Ray Turner, 51, was found guilty of first-degree murder, attempted murder and conspiracy in a Shelby County court on Monday, ESPN reports. The jury of 12 reportedly handed down the verdict after about two hours of deliberation. Judge Lee Coffee then sentenced Turner to life in prison on the murder conviction.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hopkins County, KY
Crime & Safety
Dawson Springs, KY
Crime & Safety
City
Waycross, GA
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
County
Hopkins County, KY
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Waycross, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Dawson Springs, KY
WKYT 27

UK wide receiver Rahsaan Lewis facing DUI, reckless driving charges

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - University of Kentucky wide receiver Rahsaan Lewis is facing several charges after an incident over the weekend. According to an arrest citation, Lewis was pulled over in Lexington on South Upper Street around 3:00 a.m. Sunday, March 27, after police saw him driving recklessly. Police said...
LEXINGTON, KY
KFVS12

RAW VIDEO: Murray State men's head basketball coach announcement

City of Herrin to fully fund police and fire pensions ahead of deadline. Illinois cities are under pressure to fully fund the retirement accounts of police and fire departments. Paducah man arrested after reckless driving. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Paducah man arrested after reckless driving. Tenn. man wanted for...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
CBS Baltimore

Former NSA Employee Who Was On Phone In Fatal Baltimore County Crash Handed 6 Month Sentence

ARBUTUS, Md. (WJZ) — A Halethorpe man who was taking selfies while driving when he caused a fatal accident in Baltimore County last year was sentenced to six months in prison Tuesday. Dylan Shields, 29, was convicted of negligent manslaughter and sentenced to 10 years with all but six months in prison. Shields had his car set to cruise control while he took selfies in the Jan. 2021 crash that killed 30-year-old Luke Souders, prosecutors said Tuesday. “To be actually taking a selfie and holding a phone in front of your face and plus you have the vehicle in cruise control,” Luke’s mother,...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Motorious

Texas Police Stop Trailer Hauling Stolen Dodge Challenger

Car thefts these days are out of control. Groups of professional thieves have been targeting all kinds of valuable rides, especially Dodge muscle cars, and they must be making a killing. All over the nation, Challengers and Chargers are getting swiped and either stripped of their parts before being dumped, taken on joyrides/used to commit crimes, or being shipped off elsewhere to be sold to someone else for a “deal.” And while we often assume the rides kept whole are taken to another country, sometimes they stay right here in the United States. Thanks to law enforcement in Texas, one such case has been blown wide open.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy